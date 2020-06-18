How will Joe Burrow's best plays translate to the Bengals' offense?

We know the accolades. Heisman Trophy winner, National Champion, the greatest season of all-time.

Joe Burrow is Cincinnati-bound after having arguably the greatest season in college football history. With that said, the NFL has the “not for long” moniker for a reason. Burrow must adapt quickly to NFL action. His fit within head coach Zac Taylor's system will go a long way in determining his success.

Last season was rough for Taylor as a play-caller. His lack of experience makes it impossible to draw full conclusions, but we do know the Bengals finished tied for last in touchdowns per game last season. That has to change with Burrow under center.

Taylor showed a willingness to adapt in his first season as a head coach. The staff did a total tear-down of the zone run blocking scheme halfway through 2019. That injected new life into a dormant rushing attack. The biggest differences between McVay and Taylor’s systems manifested in the Bengals’ willingness to change their rushing strategy. Cincinnati also ran more play-action and shotgun snaps.

The Bengals’ shotgun snaps were around league average, while the Rams ran the third-fewest snaps in the league from the gun. Cincinnati utilized play-action on 23 percent of throws while Jared Goff tossed out of a fake on 33 percent of his dropbacks.

Taylor brought the 11-personnel Rams system to Cincinnati, but his offensive scheme should continue to evolve with Burrow entering the fold.

Let's take a peek at four of Burrow's best plays from last season at LSU and gauge how well they translate in Taylor's offense.

Justin Jefferson Game Winner @ Texas

The throw that put Burrow on everyone's radar. It's a contender for play of the year.

Justin Jefferson runs a deep middle cross to the sticks on third and long, catching a laser from Burrow en route to a touchdown. What this play really shows off is just how polished Burrow is, without ever taking an NFL snap. He keeps his eyes downfield the whole play and not only evades the pressure but also steps up in the pocket.

This is something that should translate to the NFL right away. Burrow is going to have to rely on his innate pocket skill early in his pro career. Expect to see plenty of deep crossers to Tyler Boyd and John Ross this year. Also look for Boyd to fill that go-to slot role Jefferson occupied at LSU.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire TD @ Alabama

LSU was great making the backfield pass an extension of the running game last season. That is on full display on this play, as Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs a designed flat route and bails Burrow out when he’s under pressure.

Taylor has to install more designed passes to Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard this season. The reigning Heisman winner routinely went to Edwards-Helaire in a pinch, which put the running back in plenty of one-on-one situations.

Taylor has to get Gio and Mixon more involved catching passes to truly maximize the Bengals’ talent on offense. Mixon was targeted 10 times fewer last season than he was in 2018. He finished with 35 receptions, eight less than he had in 2018. Bernard is also the NFL's 14th highest paid running back. Plays similar to this one need to be a normal part of the game plan.

Jefferson Deep Ball V. Georgia

This is one of those plays that makes fans look up at the sky and say ‘Thank the heavens Ryan Finley got three starts!’

Burrow was all kinds of special in the SEC Championship Game. This is another one of those instances where his pocket presence is the difference between a sack and a big play downfield. LSU runs a trips left bunch formation, but the play is blown up by Georgia’s defensive front. Burrow stayed calm, kept his wits and just embarrassed Travon Walker with his elite athleticism before delivering a beautiful throw on the run.

This play belongs in this conversation because Burrow didn't just wipe the floor with athletes from Utah State and Georgia Southern. Walker was a five-star recruit and the number two defensive line prospect in the country. He was no match for the kid from Athens.

Burrow has big-play ability. Opportunities for broken plays like these will arise with a trio of jump ball receivers to work with in A.J. Green, Auden Tate, and Tee Higgins.

First-Down Scramble V. Auburn

This is the most translatable play of the four — not because of the end result, but what that result represents. This was LSU’s toughest game of the season. They were shutout in the first quarter and backed up on 3rd-and-long.

It didn’t matter.

Burrow accepts the early pressure sees the rushing lane and then finishes the first down run through contact. That is the kind of assertiveness and on-field toughness that Burrow needs to have success in the NFL.

The Bengals had a bottom-five offensive line in 2019 and despite some added pieces, they aren't primed for a major leap. Burrow is going to be under pressure a lot more than he was at LSU. Utilizing his feet and recognizing pressure early could end up keeping him on the field and off the trainer's table.

It's hard to command a locker room at 23-years-old, but results like this play a massive role in how a team rallies around their quarterback.