Cincinnati Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart will miss his fourth-straight game on Sunday afternoon. Stewart is still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Jaguars.
Joseph Ossai and Myles Murphy will need to step up with Stewart out.
Rookie guard Dylan Fairchild is dealing with a knee injury and is inactive. Look for Dalton Risner to start at left guard with Fairchild out.
Jermaine Burton, Jordan Jefferson, Marco Wilson and Cam Grandy are also inactive.
The Bengals elevated Jaxson Kirkland from the practice squad for Sunday's game. He's active for the first time this season.
Joe Flacco will start for the Bengals at quarterback, just five days after they traded for him.
"Crazy business," Flacco said on Friday. "You have to be ready for anything. That's kind of what it was. Definitely didn't have this on my list of things that were gonna happen so, but hey, that's this league and I'm a player. I think most players would say the same thing and I like to play football. If that's in Cincinnati right now, I'm all for it."
The Bengals are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak.
"I think in this kind of environment and this situation particularly, I could get myself in trouble kinda thinking I know everything," Flacco said. "I think the best way for me to do it is to keep is simple. I think when you've played a lot of ball and been around a lot of ball, you can get to the point where you complicate things. You're just making it harder on yourself so honestly, I think my experience in this regard is gonna help me in the sense that I don't have all the answers, just keep it simple, go play football and I think that's the best way to make sure we play consistently, stay ahead of the chains and do all those things."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 60,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast