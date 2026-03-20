Bengals Predicted to Bring Back Key Leader in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Bengals lost Joe Burrow for most of the season last year after a foot injury required surgery. After Jake Browning struggled tremendously for a few weeks, the Bengals swung a trade for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who was once a hated rival of Bengals fans.

Upon landing in Cincinnati, Flacco quickly became a fan favorite, though he didn't lead the Bengals to very many wins. Still, Flacco is one of the easiest players in the league to like at this stage of his career. He's a leader and a good person, which are two traits that fans love to love.

Now that he's a free agent, the Bengals are at risk of losing him to a different team, but the quarterback market is thinning and Flacco is running out of job openings.

John Breech of CBS Sports recently predicted the Bengals would find a way to retain Flacco in free agency after landing Bryan Cook, Jonathan Allen, and Boye Mafe on defense.

Bengals Still Have Chance to Retain QB Joe Flacco

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) practices before the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

"After getting traded to the Bengals in October, Flacco went off, throwing for 1,664 yards and 13 touchdowns in just six starts," Breech wrote. "If Flacco wants to start, there just aren't many options available for him right now, which is why it would make the most sense for him to return to the Bengals on a one-year deal. Although Flacco didn't arrive in Cincinnati until October, he quickly became a popular guy in the locker room.

"As a matter of fact, the 41-year-old actually got invited by several teammates to hang out in Las Vegas after the season ended. You know you've been accepted by the team when you get invited on a group trip to Vegas. Flacco would be a solid insurance policy for the Bengals. If Joe Burrow ends up dealing with any injuries in 2026, then Bengals coach Zac Taylor knows he can confidently turn the offense over to Flacco."

When free agency started, it seemed like the Bengals would lose Flacco because he was reportedly wanting to go compete for a starting job somewhere. Obviously, with a healthy Burrow, Flacco wouldn't be competing for a starting job in Cincinnati.

But Flacco is seemingly out of options to start. All 32 teams have a starter, or at the very least they know who they want their starter to be.

This opens up the door to Flacco returning the Cincinnati as the backup. He's a very capable backup that fans would love to have in town. With Burrow's injury history, it's crucial to have a backup who can win games if the starter goes down. Re-signing Flacco would be the Bengals best option.

The Bengals brought in Josh Johnson last week to serve as a Jake Browning replacement. He's a proven vet, but the backup job is still open if Flacco wants to return.

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