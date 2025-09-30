Cincinnati Bengals Post Historically Bad Results During Two-Game Skid, Ranked Among NFL's Worst Teams
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have dropped back-to-back games and done it in historically bad fashion. There are multiple record-setting numbers to touch on, but the one that stands out most comes from Opta Stats following the 28-3 loss to Denver.
According to Opta, over the past two games, the Bengals have lost by 25+ points, had under 200 total yards, had under 60 rushing yards, been outrushed by 100-plus yards, and taken three-plus sacks. No other NFL team in the Super Bowl era has done that in back-to-back games.
On top of that, there's dubious team history in the works.
A to Z Sports John Sheeran noted after the game that Cincinnati has now been outscored by 63 points in the past two games, tied for the worst two-game point differential in team history. They will set the three-game point differential record if Detroit wins by 12-plus points this Sunday. ESPN's Ben Baby also noted the Bengals are the first team since the 2009 Raiders to be held under 200 offensive yards in three of their first four games.
"I've been here seven years. I've been in the league for 13 years. There's never been a season where we didn't face adversity in some form," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after another historic loss. "Usually it's a lot worse than 2-2, early season, adversity. So, this is nothing that you look at games around the league, feels like every team has gone through something with the exception of seven or eight, and so what teams are going to be able to stick together?
"Find a way, find their identity, find a way to keep improving, build off the positive things we do do, and I have got the utmost confidence that the guys in that locker room are good. So we're 2-2. We haven't played well the last two games, over the entirety of the game as a team, and we just got to find a way to play better, find a win, and create some momentum for ourselves."
Cincinnati has to land on some kind of friction soon, or this slide could leave them among the NFL's worst teams in January. ESPN's FPI already has them near the basement.
The Bengals hold a -6.9 FPI rating as of this writing, second worst in the NFL ahead of only former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and his 0-4 Titans. The Taylor coaching tree is bearing poisonous fruit right now.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI