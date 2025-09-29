How to Watch: Cincinnati Bengals vs Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football
DENVER — The Bengals are hoping to improve to 3-1 on Monday night when they play the Broncos in Denver at Empower Field.
Cincinnati hasn't started 3-1 since the 2021 season when they won the AFC and played in Super Bowl LVI.
The game can be watched locally on Cincinnati's WCPO channel 9. It'll also be showed in Dayton (CH. 22 WKEF) and Lexington (CH. 36, WTVQ).
It can also be streamed on ESPN+, the ESPN App and NFL+.
Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham will have the radio call on ESPN 1530, 700 WLW and 102.7 WEBN. It can also be streamed on SiriusXM CH. 288.
Bounce Back?
The Bengals are coming off of their worst loss in franchise history—a 48-10 loss in Minnesota.
They had five turnovers in the loss. They know that has to change in Denver.
"It's an expectation for our guys when it comes to taking the ball off people and protecting the football. It's as simple as that," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Thursday. "We had an extra day of meetings, so we had a chance to watch some extra stuff and get an extra walkthrough in. We haven't done anything physically yet, but I do like where our team is at. I think they're very realistic of where that game went sideways and what we've got to do to improve."
The Broncos enter the game 1-2 on the season. They're considered a true playoff contender. If they fell to 1-3 on the year, it would be one of the biggest surprises of the young season.
The Bengals' offense needs to get going. It won't be easy. Denver has one of the best defenses in the NFL.
"It's really about the entirety of the offense," Taylor said. "It's all got to come together. We have to do a great job in all phases of the offense to help the run game. We've got to be good in the pass game."
