    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Halftime Observations: Joe Burrow and the Bengals Lead Ravens 13-10

    Cincinnati hasn't beat Baltimore since 2018.
    Author:

    BALTIMORE — The Bengals are going toe-to-toe with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Baltimore. Cincinnati has a 13-10 halftime lead. 

    Here are some observations:

    Tee Time?

    The Bengals tried to get Tee Higgins involved early in the game, but he struggled for most of the first half. He has four receptions (11 targets) for 33 yards. 

    Big Play C.J.

    Joe Burrow connected with C.J. Uzomah for a 55-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The veteran tight end continues to be a playmaker for Burrow and company. 

    Burrow is 13-of-24 for 181 yards and one touchdown. 

    Chasin Chase

    Ja'Marr Chase had three receptions on the Bengals' final drive of the half. He has four receptions (four targets) for 54 yards. 

    Marlon Humphrey shadowed Chase early in the game, but he's also had reps against Tyler Boyd and Higgins.

    Strong Defense

    The Bengals' defense continues to impress. They sacked Lamar Jackson three times and had five tackles for loss. 

    They gave up 10 points, but they did a good job of containing Jackson. He's only completed 7of-14 passes for 117 yards in the first half.

    Offensive Struggles

    The Bengals continue to struggle to convert in short-yardage situations. 

    Joe Mixon had a nine-yard run on first down in the second quarter. The Bengals' next two plays were runs that the Ravens stuffed at the line of scrimmage. Cincinnati punted. 

    The Bengals have struggled in short yardage situations all season. That needs to change if they're going to get out of Baltimore with a win. 

    The Bengals Will Win If...

    They find a way to keep Burrow upright. He was under constant pressure in the first half. If he has a little more time, this offense should be able to move the ball up and down the field like they did at the end of the first half. 

    The defense is playing well. If they can continue to hit Jackson and limit explosive plays, then they should be in good shape. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Sunday's Game in Baltimore

    Ravens DC Praises Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack

    Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving

    Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch, Plus Clips of Hakeem Adeniji

    No, Logan Wilson Didn't Take a Shot at Lamar Jackson

    Richard Sherman Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

    Former NFL QB Breaks Down Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase Connection

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Blowout Win in Detroit

    Five Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

    Joe Burrow Joins Dan Marino in Record Books

    Three Down Look: Bengals Beat Lions In Detroit

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Lions 34-11

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Big Win Over Lions

    Watch: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Warmup

    Bengals Announce Inactives For Week 6

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals at Lions

    Key Matchups: Breaking Down Bengals at Lions

    Week 6: All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions for Sunday's Game in Detroit

    Assessing Tre Flowers' Role in the Secondary

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start

    Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

    Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush

    Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

    Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

    Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw as Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) rushes during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Halftime Observations: Joe Burrow and the Bengals Lead Ravens 13-10

    just now
    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw as Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) rushes during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With C.J. Uzomah for Long TD, Bengals Lead Ravens 10-3

    18 minutes ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Watch: Burrow, Chase and Others Warmup Ahead of Sunday's Game Against the Ravens

    1 hour ago
    Jan 5, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Bengals Announce Inactives for Sunday’s Game Against Ravens

    2 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) reacts after moving the ball forward against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Watch: Joe Mixon Releases Hype Video Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Ravens

    3 hours ago
    Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) rolls out of the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports © Jeff Swinger, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC
    News

    Report: Texans 'Hopeful' About Potential Deshaun Watson Deal Ahead of Trade Deadline

    4 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

    19 hours ago
    Joe Bachie
    News

    Bengals Elevate Joe Bachie From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game Against Ravens

    Oct 23, 2021