Halftime Observations: Joe Burrow and the Bengals Lead Ravens 13-10

BALTIMORE — The Bengals are going toe-to-toe with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Baltimore. Cincinnati has a 13-10 halftime lead.

Here are some observations:

Tee Time?

The Bengals tried to get Tee Higgins involved early in the game, but he struggled for most of the first half. He has four receptions (11 targets) for 33 yards.

Big Play C.J.

Joe Burrow connected with C.J. Uzomah for a 55-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The veteran tight end continues to be a playmaker for Burrow and company.

Burrow is 13-of-24 for 181 yards and one touchdown.

Chasin Chase

Ja'Marr Chase had three receptions on the Bengals' final drive of the half. He has four receptions (four targets) for 54 yards.

Marlon Humphrey shadowed Chase early in the game, but he's also had reps against Tyler Boyd and Higgins.

Strong Defense

The Bengals' defense continues to impress. They sacked Lamar Jackson three times and had five tackles for loss.

They gave up 10 points, but they did a good job of containing Jackson. He's only completed 7of-14 passes for 117 yards in the first half.

Offensive Struggles

The Bengals continue to struggle to convert in short-yardage situations.

Joe Mixon had a nine-yard run on first down in the second quarter. The Bengals' next two plays were runs that the Ravens stuffed at the line of scrimmage. Cincinnati punted.

The Bengals have struggled in short yardage situations all season. That needs to change if they're going to get out of Baltimore with a win.

The Bengals Will Win If...

They find a way to keep Burrow upright. He was under constant pressure in the first half. If he has a little more time, this offense should be able to move the ball up and down the field like they did at the end of the first half.

The defense is playing well. If they can continue to hit Jackson and limit explosive plays, then they should be in good shape.

