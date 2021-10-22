This is high praise for the Bengals' star rookie.

BALTIMORE — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Ravens for the first time since 2018 on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium.

If they're going to win, then they'll likely need standout rookie Ja'Marr Chase to have another big game. The 21-year-old has the second-most receiving yards (553) through his first six games since the 1970 merger.

Chase is averaging 20.5 yards-per-catch and has a reception of 34-yards or more in each of the Bengals' first six games.

Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale offered up quite the comparison when asked about Chase earlier this week.

“If he came out of a lab, he’s somewhere a mix of DeSean Jackson and Odell (Beckham),” Martindale said according to Ravens insider Jeff Zrebiec.

That's high praise for Chase. Jackson is one of the best deep threats in NFL history. He's led the league in yards-per-reception four times.

Beckham has had injury issues recently, but he was the last wide receiver to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey might follow Chase on Sunday. Even if he doesn't, the Bengals should expect teams to try to take away the deep ball moving forward since the Joe Burrow to Chase connection has had so much success.

For more on this matchup, go here.

