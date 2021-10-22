    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale Impressed With Ja'Marr Chase

    This is high praise for the Bengals' star rookie.
    Author:

    BALTIMORE — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Ravens for the first time since 2018 on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium. 

    If they're going to win, then they'll likely need standout rookie Ja'Marr Chase to have another big game. The 21-year-old has the second-most receiving yards (553) through his first six games since the 1970 merger.

    Chase is averaging 20.5 yards-per-catch and has a reception of 34-yards or more in each of the Bengals' first six games. 

    Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale offered up quite the comparison when asked about Chase earlier this week. 

    “If he came out of a lab, he’s somewhere a mix of DeSean Jackson and Odell (Beckham),” Martindale said according to Ravens insider Jeff Zrebiec

    That's high praise for Chase. Jackson is one of the best deep threats in NFL history. He's led the league in yards-per-reception four times. 

    Beckham has had injury issues recently, but he was the last wide receiver to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. 

    Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey might follow Chase on Sunday. Even if he doesn't, the Bengals should expect teams to try to take away the deep ball moving forward since the Joe Burrow to Chase connection has had so much success. 

    For more on this matchup, go here.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack

    Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving

    Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch, Plus Clips of Hakeem Adeniji

    No, Logan Wilson Didn't Take a Shot at Lamar Jackson

    Richard Sherman Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

    Former NFL QB Breaks Down Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase Connection

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Blowout Win in Detroit

    Five Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

    Joe Burrow Joins Dan Marino in Record Books

    Three Down Look: Bengals Beat Lions In Detroit

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Lions 34-11

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Big Win Over Lions

    Watch: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Warmup

    Bengals Announce Inactives For Week 6

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals at Lions

    Key Matchups: Breaking Down Bengals at Lions

    Week 6: All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions for Sunday's Game in Detroit

    Assessing Tre Flowers' Role in the Secondary

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start

    Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

    Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush

    Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

    Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

    Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd
    News

    Ravens DC Don 'Wink' Martindale Impressed With Ja'Marr Chase

    18 seconds ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs through Los Angeles Chargers defenders during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Film Breakdown: An In-Depth Look at Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' Rushing Attack

    1 hour ago
    Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks to Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (93) after the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Podcast: Bengals Keys to Victory Against the Ravens and Injury Updates

    1 hour ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Trey Hendrickson, Chris Evans and Josh Tupou

    17 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) smiles after making a catch during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Lions

    18 hours ago
    Bengals Fan
    News

    Calling All Bengals Fans to Join Us for the Weekly Roundtable Show on 700 WLW

    21 hours ago
    Ja'Marr Chase
    News

    Randy Moss Praises Ja'Marr Chase Following Historic Start

    23 hours ago
    Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Activate Samaje Perine From COVID-19/Reserve List

    23 hours ago