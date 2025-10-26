All Bengals

Joe Flacco Leads Bengals on Touchdown Drive After Jets Miss Fourth-Down Chance

Cincinnati struck on its first possession.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Joe Flacco and the Bengals took advantage of a nice fourth-down stop by the defense to score the first touchdown on Sunday against New York.

The Jets oddly chose to toss the ball outside on 4th & Inches to give the Bengals a short field, and Flacco punched it in from the Jets' goal line shortly after to lead 10-0.

Check out the plays below and a drive log on the score.

1-yd Touchdown Run

5:35 - 1st

J.Flacco up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

1st & Goal at NYJ 1

10-yd Run

6:20 - 1st

(Shotgun) S.Perine left guard to NYJ 1 for 10 yards (J.Johnson).

3rd & 2 at NYJ 11

2-yd Run

7:01 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown left guard to NYJ 11 for 2 yards (F.Mauigoa; H.Phillips).

2nd & 4 at NYJ 13

6-yd Pass

7:38 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short left to J.Chase to NYJ 13 for 6 yards (B.Stephens).

1st & 10 at NYJ 19

16-yd Pass

8:16 - 1st

J.Flacco pass short right to N.Fant pushed ob at NYJ 19 for 16 yards (M.Moore).

1st & 10 at NYJ 35

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

