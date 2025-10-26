Joe Flacco Leads Bengals on Touchdown Drive After Jets Miss Fourth-Down Chance
CINCINNATI — Joe Flacco and the Bengals took advantage of a nice fourth-down stop by the defense to score the first touchdown on Sunday against New York.
The Jets oddly chose to toss the ball outside on 4th & Inches to give the Bengals a short field, and Flacco punched it in from the Jets' goal line shortly after to lead 10-0.
Check out the plays below and a drive log on the score.
1-yd Touchdown Run
5:35 - 1st
J.Flacco up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
1st & Goal at NYJ 1
10-yd Run
6:20 - 1st
(Shotgun) S.Perine left guard to NYJ 1 for 10 yards (J.Johnson).
3rd & 2 at NYJ 11
2-yd Run
7:01 - 1st
(Shotgun) C.Brown left guard to NYJ 11 for 2 yards (F.Mauigoa; H.Phillips).
2nd & 4 at NYJ 13
6-yd Pass
7:38 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short left to J.Chase to NYJ 13 for 6 yards (B.Stephens).
1st & 10 at NYJ 19
16-yd Pass
8:16 - 1st
J.Flacco pass short right to N.Fant pushed ob at NYJ 19 for 16 yards (M.Moore).
1st & 10 at NYJ 35
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
