Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Hayden Hurst For 19-Yard Touchdown, Bengals Trail Ravens 10-7

The Bengals trimmed the Ravens' lead in the second quarter.

BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals started slow on Sunday night, but Joe Burrow led the offense down the field midway through the second quarter for their first score of the game. 

The star quarterback threw a 19-yard touchdown to Hayden Hurst to trim the Ravens' lead to 10-7. Watch the play below.

