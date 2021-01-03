NewsAll Bengals+
Halftime Observations: Ravens Dominating Bengals 17-3 in Season Finale

Cincinnati struggled in the first half
CINCINNATI — The Ravens picked up where they left off against the Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. 

After crushing Cincinnati 27-3 in Week 5, Baltimore jumped on the Bengals right away to take a 10-0 first quarter lead on Sunday.

The Ravens added on in the second quarter. They have a 17-3 halftime lead. 

The Bengals couldn't get anything going on offense. They picked up their first first down with 3:38 left in the second quarter. 

The Bengals did avoid the shutout. That first down led to an eight play, 55-yard scoring drive that ended with a 38-yard Austin Seibert field goal. 

Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson did whatever he wanted, finishing with 97 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 46 yards. 

The Ravens clinch a playoff spot with a win.

Awful Injury

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins entered Sunday's game just one reception shy of breaking Cris Collinsworth's record (67) for most receptions by a rookie in team history. 

The 21-year-old appeared to break that record on the Bengals' first drive when he caught a slant and ran past the Ravens' defense for a gain of 41-yards. 

The play was called back due to an offensive pass interference call on Mike Thomas. Thomas' pick helped Higgins separate from the Ravens' defense.

Not only did the play not count, but Higgins also suffered a left hamstring injury at the end of his run. He hasn't returned to the game, which means he's still one reception shy of breaking the record.

The Bengals Will Win If... 

They find a way to contain Jackson and force multiple turnovers in the second half. 

Their offense isn't capable of scoring in bunches, especially if Higgins is out for the rest of the game. They need to force multiple turnovers and contain Jackson to have a chance—unfortunately for them, they haven't stopped the reigning MVP since he entered the league in 2018.

The Bengals will receive the second half kickoff.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Jan 3, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
