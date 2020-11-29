Three Down Look: Cincinnati Bungals in the the Jungle

The Cincinnati Bengals are one step closer to securing a top-three pick in the 2021 NFL Draft thanks to Sunday's 19-17 loss to the New York Giants.

Zac Taylor's decision to start quarterback Brandon Allen over Ryan Finley proved fruitless, as New York confused the journeyman all afternoon. The Bengals flashed some strong plays, but Allen fumbled their hopes of victory away on the final drive.

Here's a three-down look from another one-score loss in the Taylor era.

First Down: Battle Of The Backups

With Joe Burrow on the shelf for the rest of the season, most people gave Daniel Jones the upper hand in this week's quarterback matchup against Brandon Allen. Jones played well early on, but the playing field leveled after he left with a hamstring injury in the third quarter. Colt McCoy came on in relief, and it was hard to tell the difference between him and Allen for the rest of the afternoon.

The newly minted Bengals starter struggled from the first snap of the game. The defensive speed from New York was too fast for Allen. He completed 17-of-29 passes for 136 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. It put a bright spotlight on how much a healthy Burrow matters to this offense. Cincinnati struggled to get anything going on the ground, which has been a constant theme this season. They failed to crack four yards-per-carry for the eighth time this season.

Allen crumbled in the one-man show casting that Burrow starred with, averaging -0.51 EPA (expected points added) per play. The Jets' Sam Darnold is the worst-qualified quarterback in the NFL this season (min. 192 plays), averaging -0.13 EPA per play.

The offense moved the ball well late in the fourth quarter, albeit against soft coverage looks from a Giants secondary welcoming a long drive. When the chips were down early in the game, Allen couldn't deliver. It begs the question of how well this Bengals offensive staff can evaluate fringe talent? They traded up to draft Finley last year, and he has been arguably the worst player at the position when he's seen the field.

The same staff brought on a "familiar" player in Allen. One start into that experiment, things don't look much different. Burrow was a layup evaluation. The Bengals failed to bring in a competent quarterback behind the rookie.

Second Down: Vonn Bell Giveth, Vonn Bell Taketh

The safety tandem of Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell has plugged holes on defense all season long. The latter played a key role in the highs and lows against New York.

Bell was roasted by tight end Evan Engram on the first drive of the game for a 53-yard bomb down the sideline. Engram feasted on a defense that ranks bottom-five in yards allowed to tight ends. He finished with 129 yards on six catches. The Giants ended up scoring a touchdown a few plays later, but Bell redeemed himself in the next quarter.

The veteran showed textbook awareness on the punch out, tagging Engram back for the big play to open up the action. Bell was all over the field against the Giants, posting a team-high ten tackles. The former-Buckeye now leads the team in tackles by double digits. It's not ideal to have a safety lead a defense in that category, but Bell is proving the Bengals right for offering him a value contract this offseason.

Third Down: Brandon Wilson Shows Off His Specialty

Kick returner Brandon Wilson proved there is no doubt who the best kickoff return man in the NFL is on Sunday. The fourth-year player posted the longest play in Bengals' history on his 103-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Wilson saw the lane up the middle and didn't hesitate. Giants kicker Graham Gano flailed on his tackle attempt and Wilson was home free to pay dirt. It was the 12th kickoff return for a touchdown in team history.

Wilson is the second Bengal ever to take a kickoff to the house in back-to-back seasons. He joins Tremain Mack, who pulled off the feat in 1998 and 1999. He's in a contract year.

Hopefully the Bengals try to keep around one of the most electric return men in the game.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!