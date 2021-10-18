    • October 18, 2021
    Victory Monday Podcast: Bengals Blowout Lions in Detroit

    Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I react to the Bengals' 34-11 win over the Lions. We share our top takeaways, thoughts about Joe Burrow's performance, the defense and so much more!

    Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

    For more on the matchup, watch the video below. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    -----

