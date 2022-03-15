Cincinnati has a hole in their starting lineup following Uzomah's departure.

CINCINNATI — C.J. Uzomah agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with the New York Jets on Monday. The 29-year-old emerged as a leader for the Bengals in 2021 and set career-highs in receptions (49), receiving yards (493) and touchdowns (5).

With Uzomah headed to New York, the Bengals have a hole at tight end.

They have Drew Sample, Mitch Wilcox and Thaddeus Moss on the roster, but they need to add a proven player to fill Uzomah's spot.

Here's a list of the top free agent tight ends that the Bengals could target in free agency:

Rob Gronkowski — Gronk would be a great fit, but he'll end up re-signing in Tampa Bay and spending another season with Tom Brady.

Gerald Everett — Everett is a natural replacement. He had 48 receptions for 478 yards and four touchdowns for the Seahawks last season. He's athletic, only 27-years-old and he was in Los Angeles with Zac Taylor as a member of the Rams.

O.J. Howard — Speaking of young and athletic, Howard certainly fits that description. The former first round pick had 14 receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown last season in a limited role with the Buccaneers. The Bengals could offer him a bigger role in a pass heavy offense. A one-year prove it deal could make sense for both sides.

Robert Tonyan — Tonyan is another option for Cincinnati. He had 18 receptions for 204 yards and one touchdown in eight games for the Packers in 2021. Health is a concern since he's coming off of a torn ACL, but Tonyan showed he's capable of posting big numbers in the passing game. He had 11 touchdown receptions in 2020 and is expected to be fully recovered for the start of the regular season.

Tyler Conklin — He had 61 receptions for 593 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Vikings. He's only 26-years-old and could stabilize the tight end position for the Bengals for the foreseeable future.

Other Options: Maxx Williams, Kyle Rudolph, Anthony Firkser, Jared Cook and Eric Ebron.

