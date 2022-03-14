CINCINNATI — The Bengals have agreed to a four-year, $40 million contract with Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 27-year-old guard started all 17 games for the Bucs last season, allowing five sacks in 1,182 snaps and earning a 74.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Tampa Bay couldn't keep Cappa with Ryan Jensen re-signing with the Buccaneers. He fits the profile of what the Bengals are looking for in a starting guard.

He's started 46 games over the past three seasons, just turned 27 and has a Super Bowl ring from his time with the Buccaneers.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Tender OT Fred Johnson Ahead of Free Agency

Bills Release Daryl Williams, Veteran May Be Good Fit in Cincinnati

Bengals Eyeing Veteran Guard Alex Cappa?

Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line

Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights

Ryan Jensen is Returning to Tampa Bay

Bengals Considered "Team to Watch" in Potential La'el Collins Trade

Five Offensive Linemen the Bengals Should Target in Free Agency

Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Consider Trading for La'el Collins

Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents

Analyzing the Free Agent Offensive Linemen That Fit Bengals' Offense Best

Larry Ogunjobi Expected to Have Strong Market in Free Agency

NFL Insider Says Bengals Will Sign Top Center

NFL Insider Believes Bengals Will Sign Multiple Proven Linemen in Free Agency

Former Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher Expected to Hit Free Agency

Bengals Reportedly Interested in Patriots' Star J.C. Jackson

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

Four Post-Combine Bengals Thoughts Including the O-Line and Bates' Future

Free Agents "Really Want" to Join Bengals and Play With Joe Burrow

Bengals Showing Interest in 49ers Guard Laken Tomlinson

Bengals Expected to Make "Serious" Push for Free Agent Center

Film Breakdown: Why Bucs Center Ryan Jensen is a Great Fit With Bengals

Agent for Prominent Tight End Wants Client to Sign With Bengals

Bengals Open to Taking Big Swing on Free Agent Lineman in Free Agency

Position Switch? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams

Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast