Report: Bengals Plan to Sign Guard Alex Cappa to Four-Year, $40 Million Contract
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have agreed to a four-year, $40 million contract with Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 27-year-old guard started all 17 games for the Bucs last season, allowing five sacks in 1,182 snaps and earning a 74.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
Tampa Bay couldn't keep Cappa with Ryan Jensen re-signing with the Buccaneers. He fits the profile of what the Bengals are looking for in a starting guard.
He's started 46 games over the past three seasons, just turned 27 and has a Super Bowl ring from his time with the Buccaneers.
