Bengals Re-Signing B.J. Hill to Three-Year, $30 Million Contract

Cincinnati keeps a key piece of their defensive line.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are re-signing B.J. Hill to a three-year, $30 million contract that includes $15 million in year one according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

Hill was a big part of Cincinnati's defense last season, finishing with 50 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 16 games. 

The Bengals were unable to sign Larry Ogunjobi, who agreed to a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Bears. The loss of one interior defensive linemen made it that much more important to re-sign Hill. 

Hill turns 27 next month and can be a building block alongside DJ Reader and Trey Hendrickson. 

-----

Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots guard Ted Karras (67) takes on the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Agree to Terms With Patriots Offensive Lineman Ted Karras

By James Rapien56 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) picks up the fumble as Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) goes for the tackle during the first quarter in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Larry Ogunjobi Agrees to Terms With Chicago Bears

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa (65) blocks for quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to the Bengals' Offensive Line

By James Rapien2 hours ago
Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass as Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) tries to break free of Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa (65) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Bengals Plan to Sign Guard Alex Cappa to Four-Year, $40 Million Contract

By James Rapien2 hours ago
Joe Burrow, Tom Brady
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: The Latest News From Around the League

By James Rapien and Russ Heltman2 hours ago
Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Fred Johnson (74) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Tendering Offensive Tackle Fred Johnson, Veteran Will Return Next Season

By James Rapien3 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams (75) following the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Another Target for the Bengals? Bills Releasing Veteran Lineman Daryl Williams

By James Rapien5 hours ago
Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass as Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) tries to break free of Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa (65) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Eyeing Veteran Guard Alex Cappa?

By James Rapien5 hours ago