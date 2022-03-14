Skip to main content

Ryan Jensen is Re-Signing With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of the Bengals' top targets is off the board.

CINCINNATI — Ryan Jensen was one of the Bengals' top targets in free agency according to multiple reports, but the veteran center is staying in Tampa Bay. 

Jensen agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with the Buccaneers just hours after Tom Brady announced he would return for a 23rd seasons. 

The 30-year-old was considered the top center on the free agent market. 

With Jensen off the board, look for the Bengals to go after Bradley Bozeman. 

For more on the Bengals' offseason, including free agency, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Considered "Team to Watch" in Potential La'el Collins Trade

Five Offensive Linemen the Bengals Should Target in Free Agency

Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Consider Trading for La'el Collins

Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents

Analyzing the Free Agent Offensive Linemen That Fit Bengals' Offense Best

Larry Ogunjobi Expected to Have Strong Market in Free Agency

NFL Insider Says Bengals Will Sign Top Center

NFL Insider Believes Bengals Will Sign Multiple Proven Linemen in Free Agency

Former Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher Expected to Hit Free Agency

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bengals Reportedly Interested in Patriots' Star J.C. Jackson

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

Four Post-Combine Bengals Thoughts Including the O-Line and Bates' Future

Free Agents "Really Want" to Join Bengals and Play With Joe Burrow

Bengals Showing Interest in 49ers Guard Laken Tomlinson

Bengals Expected to Make "Serious" Push for Free Agent Center

Film Breakdown: Why Bucs Center Ryan Jensen is a Great Fit With Bengals

Agent for Prominent Tight End Wants Client to Sign With Bengals

Bengals Open to Taking Big Swing on Free Agent Lineman in Free Agency

Position Switch? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams

Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen

'Pacman' Jones Says Bengals Are Closing in on Veteran Offensive Lineman

NFL Draft Analyst Believes Bengals Could Land Top O-Lineman at No. 31

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and center Ryan Jensen (66) workout prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium.
GM Report

Bengals' Chances of Landing Ryan Jensen, Rob Gronkowski and Others Take Major Hit

By James Rapien3 hours ago
Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

He's Back: Tom Brady Announces He's Returning to Buccaneers for 2022

By James Rapien4 hours ago
Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC center Ryan Jensen of the Tampa Bay Lightning (66) smiles after a play against the AFC during the second quarter during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Report: Ryan Jensen Could Reset Center Market in Free Agency

By James Rapien4 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals center Trey Hopkins (66) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Joe Burrow (9) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
AllBengals Insiders+

Analyzing Bengals' Biggest Needs and Options in Free Agency and NFL Draft

By Blake Jewell7 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) gets into an altercation with Washington Football Team defensive end Will Bradley-King (56) after his hit on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Are a 'Team to Watch' in Potential La'el Collins Trade

By James Rapien12 hours ago
Rob Gronkowski, Joe BUrrow
News

Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow Again With Free Agency Just Days Away

By James RapienMar 12, 2022
Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) wraps up Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) during the second half of the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Cowboys Trading Star Receiver Amari Cooper to Browns

By James RapienMar 12, 2022
Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen during NFL football practice, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.
GM Report

Five Offensive Linemen the Bengals Should Target in Free Agency

By James RapienMar 12, 2022