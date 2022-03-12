Five Offensive Linemen the Bengals Should Target in Free Agency

Scherff is a top lineman in this free agent class. He's one of the best guards in the NFL.

He just turned 30 and has dealt with injuries in recent years, but the Bengals should absolutely be interested in his services. He's a perfect fit in Frank Pollack's wide zone scheme and can do everything the Bengals' offensive line coach wants his linemen to do on both run and passing downs.

It's hard to envision the Bengals going all in and paying Scherff big money for a few reasons. They've never prioritized guards and paid them top dollar in the past and he's on the wrong side of 30 with an injury history.

Despite the negatives, the Bengals should absolutely kick the tires on him because he would be a perfect fit in their offense.