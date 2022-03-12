Five Offensive Linemen the Bengals Should Target in Free Agency
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals need to upgrade their offensive line in free agency if they plan to protect Joe Burrow in 2022.
The star quarterback was sacked 70 times in 20 games last season. Here are five linemen they should target in free agency.
Ryan Jensen, Center, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jensen is top free agent center for a reason. He's a great one-on-one blocker and would bring some nastiness to the Bengals' offensive line. He will be 31 in May, but a three-year deal is reasonable.
Cincinnati desperately needs to upgrade the interior of their offensive line and adding Jensen would go a long way toward doing just that in hopes of keeping Burrow upright.
Brandon Scherff, Right Guard, Washington Commanders
Scherff is a top lineman in this free agent class. He's one of the best guards in the NFL.
He just turned 30 and has dealt with injuries in recent years, but the Bengals should absolutely be interested in his services. He's a perfect fit in Frank Pollack's wide zone scheme and can do everything the Bengals' offensive line coach wants his linemen to do on both run and passing downs.
It's hard to envision the Bengals going all in and paying Scherff big money for a few reasons. They've never prioritized guards and paid them top dollar in the past and he's on the wrong side of 30 with an injury history.
Despite the negatives, the Bengals should absolutely kick the tires on him because he would be a perfect fit in their offense.
Terron Armstead, Left Tackle, New Orleans Saints
Much like Scherff, Armstead is the best free agent at his position and one of the top left tackles in the NFL.
He's also on the wrong side of 30 and will command top dollar from the Dolphins, Colts or another team in free agency.
With that said, the Bengals should be interested in the player. Armstead would fit well in Pollack's scheme and could help transform a line that has been one of the worst in the NFL for more than half a decade.
Armstead could command around $20 million per season. Scherff will likely command around $15 million per year.
Landing both is the dream, but just signing one of them seems unlikely, especially when looking at the other positions Cincinnati is also hoping to address in free agency.
Austin Corbett, Right Guard, Los Angeles Rams
Corbett could be the Bengals' top target in free agency. He's only 26-years-old and appears to be a ascending player, which is what they've prioritized in free agency in recent years.
He gave up three sacks last season and was called for two penalties in 1,081 snaps according to Pro Football Focus.
Corbett will still cost a lot, but he played in all 17 games in 2021 and has appeared in 41-straight regular season games dating back to the 2019 season. If the Bengals are looking for a long-term solution at right guard, Corbett could certainly fit that description.
Trent Brown, Right Tackle, New England Patriots
There aren't many true right tackles in this free agent class that would be considered an upgrade from Riley Reiff, but Brown could be that and more for a Bengals team that needs more talent in the trenches.
At 6-8, 380 pounds, Brown has the size any team would love to have at tackle. He'll be 29-years-old next month and shouldn't command huge money on the free agent market.
Signing him to a two-year contract would make a lot of sense for a team like the Bengals. It would allow them to keep Jonah Williams at left tackle, while also fortifying the right side of the offensive line. They could also address the position in the draft and continue to develop guys like D'Ante Smith and Isaiah Prince.
Wild Card: Trade for La'el Collins
Collins would easily be the top right tackle on the market and probably the second best free agent tackle on the market behind Armstead. The Cowboys are interested in trading the 28-year-old, which could be music to the Bengals' ears.
Collins allowed two sacks in 671 offensive snaps and earned an 82.0 overall grade in 2021 according to Pro Football Focus. He played in 12 games after missing the entire 2020 season with a hip injury.
He should still be in his prime and is under contract for the next three seasons. If the Bengals could trade a mid-round pick to the Cowboys for a guy like Collins, then they absolutely should consider it.
