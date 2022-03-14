Skip to main content

Could Bengals be Interested in Recently Released Offensive Tackle Daryl Williams?

Williams can play both tackle and guard

CINCINNATI — The Bills are releasing offensive tackle Daryl Williams according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. 

The 29-year-old was expected to make over $8 million in 2022. The Bills saved over $6 million in cap space by releasing him. 

Williams started every game for the Bills over the past two seasons and has experience at both right tackle and right guard. He could be exactly what the Bengals are looking for in free agency: a quality lineman that has the ability to play multiple spots. He's been durable and won't get huge money after being released by Buffalo. 

There aren't many free agent tackles on the market, so Williams is certainly someone Duke Tobin and the rest of the Bengals' front office will discuss internally.  

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Eyeing Veteran Guard Alex Cappa?

Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line

Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights

Ryan Jensen is Returning to Tampa Bay

Bengals Considered "Team to Watch" in Potential La'el Collins Trade

Five Offensive Linemen the Bengals Should Target in Free Agency

Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Consider Trading for La'el Collins

Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents

Analyzing the Free Agent Offensive Linemen That Fit Bengals' Offense Best

Larry Ogunjobi Expected to Have Strong Market in Free Agency

NFL Insider Says Bengals Will Sign Top Center

Scroll to Continue

Read More

NFL Insider Believes Bengals Will Sign Multiple Proven Linemen in Free Agency

Former Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher Expected to Hit Free Agency

Bengals Reportedly Interested in Patriots' Star J.C. Jackson

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

Four Post-Combine Bengals Thoughts Including the O-Line and Bates' Future

Free Agents "Really Want" to Join Bengals and Play With Joe Burrow

Bengals Showing Interest in 49ers Guard Laken Tomlinson

Bengals Expected to Make "Serious" Push for Free Agent Center

Film Breakdown: Why Bucs Center Ryan Jensen is a Great Fit With Bengals

Agent for Prominent Tight End Wants Client to Sign With Bengals

Bengals Open to Taking Big Swing on Free Agent Lineman in Free Agency

Position Switch? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams

Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass as Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) tries to break free of Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa (65) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Eyeing Veteran Guard Alex Cappa?

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Joe Burrow, Jeffery SImmonss
GM Report

Bengals Expected to be 'Laser-Focused' on Veteran Offensive Linemen in Free Agency

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights

By James Rapien2 hours ago
Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen during NFL football practice, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.
News

Ryan Jensen is Re-Signing With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By James Rapien10 hours ago
Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and center Ryan Jensen (66) workout prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium.
GM Report

Bengals' Chances of Landing Ryan Jensen, Rob Gronkowski and Others Take Major Hit

By James Rapien14 hours ago
Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

He's Back: Tom Brady Announces He's Returning to Buccaneers for 2022

By James Rapien15 hours ago
Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC center Ryan Jensen of the Tampa Bay Lightning (66) smiles after a play against the AFC during the second quarter during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Report: Ryan Jensen Could Reset Center Market in Free Agency

By James Rapien15 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals center Trey Hopkins (66) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Joe Burrow (9) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
AllBengals Insiders+

Analyzing Bengals' Biggest Needs and Options in Free Agency and NFL Draft

By Blake Jewell18 hours ago