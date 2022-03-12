Three Reasons Why a Bengals Trade for La'el Collins Makes Sense in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow

Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack coached Collins for three seasons in Dallas (2015-17) when he held the same title with the Cowboys.

Pollack having familiarity with Collins is a good thing. He knows what the right tackle was like early in his NFL career. Collins obviously has developed into one of the top tackles in the NFL.

The familiarity doesn't stop there. Collins is represented by Peter Schaffer, who is also the agent for Bengals running back Joe Mixon and former Bengal Adam "Pacman" Jones.

Cincinnati has negotiated plenty of deals with Schaffer over the years. That could make a Collins trade more realistic, given the familiarity and the history between his representatives and the Bengals.

Cincinnati would likely have to part with a mid-round pick to facilitate a trade. Even though Dallas wants to unload Collins' contract, they could save nearly $9 million in cap space with a post June-1 designation instead of trading him.

Compensation in a potential trade has to be worth it for the Cowboys to trade him, rather than cutting him to clear cap space later in the offseason.