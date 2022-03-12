Three Reasons Why a Bengals Trade for La'el Collins Makes Sense in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — The Cowboys gave La'el Collins permission to seek a trade according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 28-year-old right tackle is one of the top offensive tackles on the market, even though he isn't a free agent.
Here are three reasons why the Bengals should consider trading for Collins.
It's Time to Protect Joe Burrow
Burrow established himself as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks during the 2021 season. He was sacked 70 times in 20 games and the offense couldn't function in key moments.
Burrow has two years remaining on his rookie contract. The Bengals have a win-now quarterback and skill players. They have a win-now defense. They need to add proven offensive linemen if they plan on making another Super Bowl run.
Trading for Collins would be a giant upgrade for Cincinnati in 2022 and beyond.
Offensive Tackle Scarcity
There aren't many offensive tackles that would be ranked ahead of Collins if he were on the free agent market.
Terron Armstead would be the one and only tackle ranked ahead of him. Adding the second-best offensive tackle on the market is great on its' own, but he'd also be a steal from a contract standpoint.
The Bengals would have Collins under contract for the next three seasons at $10 million per year. He wouldn't have any guaranteed money remaining in his deal, so Cincinnati could release him at any time. They'd essentially have him for three, one-year deals worth $10 million per season. It would give them plenty of flexibility moving forward.
With the Cowboys desperate to get his contract off the books, the Bengals could add a high-end right tackle and have him under contract for the next three years in exchange for a mid-round draft pick.
Familiarity On and Off the Field
Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack coached Collins for three seasons in Dallas (2015-17) when he held the same title with the Cowboys.
Pollack having familiarity with Collins is a good thing. He knows what the right tackle was like early in his NFL career. Collins obviously has developed into one of the top tackles in the NFL.
The familiarity doesn't stop there. Collins is represented by Peter Schaffer, who is also the agent for Bengals running back Joe Mixon and former Bengal Adam "Pacman" Jones.
Cincinnati has negotiated plenty of deals with Schaffer over the years. That could make a Collins trade more realistic, given the familiarity and the history between his representatives and the Bengals.
Cincinnati would likely have to part with a mid-round pick to facilitate a trade. Even though Dallas wants to unload Collins' contract, they could save nearly $9 million in cap space with a post June-1 designation instead of trading him.
Compensation in a potential trade has to be worth it for the Cowboys to trade him, rather than cutting him to clear cap space later in the offseason.
