Report: Bengals Are a 'Team to Watch' in Potential La'el Collins Trade

Will Cincinnati make a deal for the Cowboys right tackle?

CINCINNATI — Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins is on the trade block and the Bengals are a natural suitor. 

Dallas already sent star wide receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland. Could they swing another deal with the AFC North?

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler gave an update on Collins' market on Sunday morning. 

"With Cooper's $20 million salary now off Dallas' books, the Cowboys will get to work on Collins' trade market," Fowler wrote. "The Cowboys and Collins' camp met midweek and decided he would likely be released if they can't find a trade partner. The Cincinnati Bengals are one to watch here. They know they must address several pieces along the offensive line but don't want to overspend on one player. The good news for them is Collins comes with a reasonable $10 million salary and $15.25 million cap hit." 

Collins would give the Bengals a long-term answer at right tackle. He fits the age and talent level of what they're looking for this offseason in their quest to protect Joe Burrow. 

It would likely take a third or fourth-round pick to get a deal done. 

