C.J. Uzomah is Headed to the New York Jets
CINCINNATI — Veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah has agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with the New York Jets according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Uzomah, 29, had a career-high 49 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns for the Bengals in 2021.
He helped Joe Burrow get acclimated to life in the NFL and was a leader in the locker room for Cincinnati.
The Bengals made a Super Bowl run just one year after going 4-11-1. Uzomah's leadership certainly helped their cause. He'll look to have a similar impact on Zach Wilson and the Jets.
