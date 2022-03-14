The veteran tight end had a career year in 2021 for the Bengals.

CINCINNATI — Veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah has agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with the New York Jets according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Uzomah, 29, had a career-high 49 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns for the Bengals in 2021.

He helped Joe Burrow get acclimated to life in the NFL and was a leader in the locker room for Cincinnati.

The Bengals made a Super Bowl run just one year after going 4-11-1. Uzomah's leadership certainly helped their cause. He'll look to have a similar impact on Zach Wilson and the Jets.

