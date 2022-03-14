CINCINNATI — Another one.

Less than two hours after agreeing to terms with veteran guard Alex Cappa, the Bengals are signing Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras to a three-year, $18 million deal according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Karras has experience playing both guard and center. He started 13 games for the Patriots last season. He earned a 72.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus and allowed three sacks in 829 offensive snaps.

He's only 29-years-old, which bodes well for his chances of making an impact for the Bengals over the next few seasons.

Karras spent most of his time at left guard in 2021 (757 snaps), but played center in 2019 and 2020. His versatility gives the Bengals another chess piece to use in their quest to keep Joe Burrow upright.

