Bengals Expected to be 'Laser-Focused' on Veteran Offensive Linemen in Free Agency

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line issues cost them a World Championship. They couldn't protect Joe Burrow in the playoffs or in crucial moments.

It's their biggest weakness with the legal tampering period set to begin on Monday afternoon at Noon ET.

Cincinnati is focused on upgrading their line according to Peter King.

"Joe Burrow was sacked a league-high 70 times in 21 games, including playoffs, which I’m sure comes as a shock to all of you. Starting Cincinnati linemen rated among the top 20 at their position by PFF: zero," King wrote Monday in his Football Morning in America column. "Cincinnati has the sixth-most cap space entering the market opening ($34.6 million), and there is no doubt they’ll be laser-focused on the five men up front."

Left tackle Jonah Williams will be one of the starting five in 2022, but the team could have up to four new starters.

