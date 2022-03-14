Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to the Bengals' Offensive Line

The 27-year-old agreed to terms with Cincinnati on Monday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals reportedly agreed to a four-year, $40 million contract with Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa on Monday afternoon.

The 27-year-old started all 17 games for Tampa Bay last season.

What exactly are the Bengals getting in Cappa?

Jon Ledyard covers the Buccaneers for Pewter Report. He shared some thoughts about the former third-round pick.

"Alex Cappa is a solid starting right guard who has improved every year in NFL," Ledyard tweeted. "He also played through a broken arm and tried to stay in a game with a broken leg. Don't know how high the ceiling is bc he lacks great tools/athleticism. But great technique is his calling card... He's a tough, team-first guy with an ultra-physical mentality."

That sounds like someone the Bengals could use in the trenches. Cincinnati has signed plenty of ascending players in their mid-20's over the past few seasons and it's worked out well for them. Cappa is the latest addition to that list.

