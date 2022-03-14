Skip to main content

Bengals Tendering Offensive Tackle Fred Johnson, Veteran Will Return Next Season

The 24-year-old will be back in Cincinnati in 2022.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals decided to tender offensive tackle Fred Johnson on Monday. The 24-year-old was a restricted free agent. He will return to the team on a one-year, $2.433 million contract according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Johnson was a healthy scratch for most of the 2021 season. He appeared in five games and made one start. He was on the field for 90 (29%) of the Bengals' offensive snaps. 

The free agent offensive tackle market is relatively thin this year, which likely impacted the decision to keep Johnson on the roster. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Eyeing Veteran Guard Alex Cappa?

Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line

Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights

Ryan Jensen is Returning to Tampa Bay

Bengals Considered "Team to Watch" in Potential La'el Collins Trade

Five Offensive Linemen the Bengals Should Target in Free Agency

Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Consider Trading for La'el Collins

Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents

Analyzing the Free Agent Offensive Linemen That Fit Bengals' Offense Best

Larry Ogunjobi Expected to Have Strong Market in Free Agency

NFL Insider Says Bengals Will Sign Top Center

NFL Insider Believes Bengals Will Sign Multiple Proven Linemen in Free Agency

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Former Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher Expected to Hit Free Agency

Bengals Reportedly Interested in Patriots' Star J.C. Jackson

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

Four Post-Combine Bengals Thoughts Including the O-Line and Bates' Future

Free Agents "Really Want" to Join Bengals and Play With Joe Burrow

Bengals Showing Interest in 49ers Guard Laken Tomlinson

Bengals Expected to Make "Serious" Push for Free Agent Center

Film Breakdown: Why Bucs Center Ryan Jensen is a Great Fit With Bengals

Agent for Prominent Tight End Wants Client to Sign With Bengals

Bengals Open to Taking Big Swing on Free Agent Lineman in Free Agency

Position Switch? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams

Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams (75) following the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Another Target for the Bengals? Bills Releasing Veteran Lineman Daryl Williams

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass as Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) tries to break free of Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa (65) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Eyeing Veteran Guard Alex Cappa?

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Joe Burrow, Jeffery SImmonss
GM Report

Bengals Expected to be 'Laser-Focused' on Veteran Offensive Linemen in Free Agency

By James Rapien2 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights

By James Rapien3 hours ago
Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen during NFL football practice, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.
News

Ryan Jensen is Re-Signing With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By James Rapien11 hours ago
Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and center Ryan Jensen (66) workout prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium.
GM Report

Bengals' Chances of Landing Ryan Jensen, Rob Gronkowski and Others Take Major Hit

By James Rapien15 hours ago
Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

He's Back: Tom Brady Announces He's Returning to Buccaneers for 2022

By James Rapien15 hours ago
Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC center Ryan Jensen of the Tampa Bay Lightning (66) smiles after a play against the AFC during the second quarter during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Report: Ryan Jensen Could Reset Center Market in Free Agency

By James Rapien16 hours ago