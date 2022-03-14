Bengals Tendering Offensive Tackle Fred Johnson, Veteran Will Return Next Season

The 24-year-old will be back in Cincinnati in 2022.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals decided to tender offensive tackle Fred Johnson on Monday. The 24-year-old was a restricted free agent. He will return to the team on a one-year, $2.433 million contract according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Johnson was a healthy scratch for most of the 2021 season. He appeared in five games and made one start. He was on the field for 90 (29%) of the Bengals' offensive snaps.

The free agent offensive tackle market is relatively thin this year, which likely impacted the decision to keep Johnson on the roster.

