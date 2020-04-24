Bengals face tough decision, but adding talent around Joe Burrow should be first priority

Zac Taylor and Brian Callahan didn't shy away from praising their new quarterback on Thursday night after the Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Taylor was impressed by Burrow's "earned confidence" and Callahan called him the "most accurate quarterback" he's ever evaluated.

The Bengals got their man in round one. Now it's time to build around Burrow and give him the pieces he needs to succeed.

Sure, they could go with an edge rusher like Yetur Gross-Matos from Penn State or Iowa defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa. Both players were projected to be first-round picks.

Pass-rusher is a sneaky need for the Bengals, but that doesn't mean they have to address it with the No. 33 pick especially with the premier talent that is still available.

Cincinnati picked Burrow for a reason. They believe he has a chance to become an elite quarterback in the NFL. They love all of his traits from his personality to his work ethic and physical ability. The Bengals have to do their part to surround him with premiere talent.

It seemed unlikely that Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones and Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims would both be available in the second round. Jones was expected to be a top-20 selection and Mims quickly rose up draft boards after impressing scouts at the Senior Bowl. He doubled down on his performance and ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

The Bengals can't overthink the room with the No. 33 pick. Some will say trade down. Others will want Epenesa or Gross-Matos.

The pick may be a tough decision, but it should come down to two players: Jones or Mims.

Bengals wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell held the same position at Baylor during the 2017 season, which gives them a first-hand look at Mims. The 6'3", 207 pound wide receiver finished his college career with 186 catches for 2,925 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Jones made 45 starts at left tackle for the Cougars. He could come in a play guard as a rookie or the coaching staff could move him or last years' first-round pick Jonah Williams to right tackle.

Both Jones and Mims do the same thing for the Bengals. Their number one goal should be to surround Burrow with top talent. That could mean adding another tackle of the future or drafting a speedy wide receiver with great size and ability.

This is the only debate the Bengals should be having about the No. 33 pick.

How do they make Burrow's life easier? Jones or Mims would be a great start.