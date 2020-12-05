Bengals Elevate Stanley Morgan Jr. from Practice Squad Place Tony Brown on Injured Reserve

The Bengals made two roster moves on Saturday

CINCINNATI — The Bengals elevated wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. from the practice squad on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has only been active for one game this season. He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019.

Morgan appeared in 11 games last season, finishing with three receptions for 18 yards. He's primarily a special teams player, but the Bengals elevated him with Auden Tate (shoulder) on injured reserve.

Tate is going to miss the rest of the season. Speedy wide receiver John Ross (foot) is also on injured reserve.

Suddenly the Bengals' "deep" wide receiver room needs an extra player. This is Morgan's chance to show what he can do, not only on special teams, but also on offense.

He has a chance to be active in the Bengals' final five games.

Cincinnati's six wide receivers for Sunday's game in Miami will be Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, A.J. Green, Mike Thomas, Alex Erickson and Morgan.

The 24-year-old will be sent back down to the Bengals' practice squad on Monday.

Cincinnati also placed cornerback Tony Brown on the injured reserve list. He suffered a hamstring injury last week against the Giants.

Brown has appeared in 11 games and made one start this season. He has 11 tackles (two for loss) and one pass defensed.

