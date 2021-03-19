NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Grading the Deal: Bengals Land Former Browns Defensive Tackle Larry Ogunjobi

Larry Ogunjobi will likely take Geno Atkins' place next to DJ Reader
Author:
Publish date:

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi won't have to travel far when he relocates to Cincinnati after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Bengals. 

The former Browns third-round pick became the latest external free agent to agree to terms with the Bengals on Wednesday. 

He tallied 47 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 17 pressures in 2020. Ogunjobi joins a defense that will have plenty of new faces in 2021, including two starting cornerbacks.

Here's a breakdown of what the newest Bengal will bring to Cincinnati. 

Overall Grade: B-

Positional Impact: Ogunjobi injects some athleticism into the middle of the Bengals' defense. At 6-3, 305 pounds, the Charlotte product will be the starting 3-technique next to DJ Reader. He won't turn 27 until June and has played in 60-of-64 possible games since the Browns took him with the first pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Ogunjobi's availability has been consistent, but his performance on the field varies from snap-to-snap. 

One play could be a blow-up sack, and the next three have him making gaffes in technique or showing varying levels of effort. Ogunjobi has seen his Pro Football Focus grade drop dramatically because of these issues since his rookie season.

Despite the downward trend, Ogunjobi is an instant talent upgrade on the inside of the Bengals' defense. According to Sports Info Solutions, Ogunjobi saved 16 total points in 2020. Xavier Williams, Mike Daniels, Christian Covington, and Geno Atkins saved 11 total points combined. The Bengals got zilch from their defensive line after the injury bug started biting early in traning camp.

Ogunjobi is a bit taller than Atkins (6-1) and has flashed the ability to take on double teams like the Bengals legend so often did during his 10-year career in Cincinnati. 

Ogunjobi's athleticism makes him a versatile chess piece, but fans hope the defensive front stays healthy enough to keep his role simple in the middle. He should play his best football alongside an entrenched nose tackle like Reader.

Stat(s) To Know: Ogunjobi's pass-rush grade of 57.0 ranks 104th out of 133 qualifiers since 2018, according to PFF. He ranked 37th among interior linemen in ESPN's pass rush win rate last season.

Value: The likely replacement for Atkins on the roster means Cincinnati should eventually release the veteran to save $9.5 million in cap space. Ogunjobi is coming to the Queen City on a one-year flier for $6.2 million with $4.6M guaranteed. According to Spotrac, his guaranteed money ranks 48th among active defensive tackles. Atkins wasn't healthy in 2020 and finished with just one tackle and three pressures. There isn't a downside to adding Ogunjobi. The Bengals are hoping he can bring a palatable floor to the middle of their defense. 

