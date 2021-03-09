Cap Breakdown: How Much Will Patriots Guard Joe Thuney Cost the Bengals in Free Agency?

Thuney will be the top ranked guard on the free agent market

The Patriots aren't expected to place the franchise tag on All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, which means the 28-year-old will test free agency for the first time in his NFL career.

Thuney allowed just two sacks and two quarterback hits in 2020, finishing with a 74.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

He will be the top guard on the market. He's been called for just three penalties in the past two seasons.

He's at the top of most Bengals' fans wish list. Thuney went to Alter High School, which is about an hour from downtown Cincinnati. Bringing the Ohio native back to his home state to protect Joe Burrow is a popular storyline.

How much will the Bengals have to spend to sign Thuney to a long-term contract?

He is easily the top guard available after Washington opted to place the franchise tag on Brandon Scherff.

There's a chance Thuney will become the first guard in NFL history to earn $15 million in annual salary per season. He could command a four-year, $60 million contract.

The Bengals aren't known for spending top dollar at the guard position. They used a first-round pick on Kevin Zeitler in 2012 only to watch him sign a five-year, $60 million contract with the Browns in 2016.

Despite their past history, there's a chance Cincinnati changes their stance on the guard position.

“It is something we’ll look at," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said on Monday when asked if the Bengals would investing more money at the guard position this offseason. "We’ll have new faces in there [the offensive line room]. We’ll have guys that have another year of development under their hat. Hopefully a healthier group that stays healthy."

Edit: Haugh_Edits Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

Thuney hasn't missed a game since the Patriots selected him in the third-round (78th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

His durability, skillset and ability to fill a gaping hole in the Bengals' offensive line room create a path for Cincinnati to offer Thuney a record-breaking deal.

The Bengals could sign a stabilizer like Thuney and still be able to afford other quality players in free agency.

Salary cap expert Andre Perotta put together a four-year, $60 million contract for Thuney that would pay him $34 million in the first two-years of the deal. Fortunately, his cap hit in 2021 would only be $8.75 million in the proposed contract.

The Bengals currently have over $42 million in cap space and could have more depending on what the 2021 salary cap ends up being and who they cut over the next week. We know it won't drop lower than $180 million.

If Cincinnati can spend $20 million in cash on Thuney this year—including signing bonuses—and keep his 2021 cap number under $9 million, then they can still go after Bills right tackle Daryl Williams without hesitation.

They could sign Carl Lawson and/or William Jackson III to long-term deals.

The Bengals are going to have to pay big money if they want Thuney, but they can structure his contact in a way that allows them to go after other quality free agents.

"We are certainly not going to sit on our hands," Tobin said. "We want to attack our team needs through the draft, through free agency, through re-signing our own players, through development of young players that we have. I know we will be prepared to jump in and see what we can get done. Hopefully we will be able to get the things done that we envision."

Is Thuney a part of their vision? We'll get the answer over the next few weeks.

Free agency begins on March 17, but the legal tampering period starts on March 15, which allows teams to negotiate with potential free agents.

-----

You May Also Like:

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

This is a WILD trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

Georgia Corner Runs Blazing 40-yard dash ahead of NFL Draft

Two Veteran O-Linemen With Cincinnati Ties Expected to Hit the Market

Bengals Reportedly "Locked In" on Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

Cincinnati Could Address Biggest Need Before Free Agency

Michael Jordan Working Out With Willie Anderson

Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: "He Could Be MVP One Day"

Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell

The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency

Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?

DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook