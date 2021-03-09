Another Top Offensive Lineman Won't Hit the Market

This is a bummer for the Bengals

One of the top offensive lineman won't hit the free agent market.

The Washington Football Team is using the franchise tag on right guard Brandon Scherff for the second-straight year.

The 29-year-old allowed three sacks in 13 games last season. The four-time pro Bowler will make at least $18 million in 2021, but both Washington and Scherff are hoping to iron out a long-term deal.

JP Finley of NBC Sports in Washington was the first to report the news.

That means there is one less offensive lineman on the market for the Bengals to pursue. Carolina is expected to use the franchise tag on right tackle Taylor Moton.

49ers left tackle Trent Williams, Patriots left guard Joe Thuney and Bills right tackle Daryl Williams are the three best offensive linemen expected to hit free agency.

The Bengals are expected to be address the offensive line when free agency starts on March 17, but two of their top options won't be available.

There are still plenty of upgrades they can make in the trenches, even if Scherff and Moton won't hit the market.

-----

You May Also Like:

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

This is a WILD trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

Georgia Corner Runs Blazing 40-yard dash ahead of NFL Draft

Two Veteran O-Linemen With Cincinnati Ties Expected to Hit the Market

Bengals Reportedly "Locked In" on Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

Cincinnati Could Address Biggest Need Before Free Agency

Michael Jordan Working Out With Willie Anderson

Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: "He Could Be MVP One Day"

Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell

The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency

Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?

DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook