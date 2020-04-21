NFL analyst says Joe Burrow is 'souped-up version' of Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton

Joe Burrow has been compared to multiple quarterbacks over the past few months. Some believe he's the next Peyton Manning, while he reminds others of Tom Brady, Kurt Warner or Tony Romo.

Gil Brandt of NFL.com made a different comparison. He believes Burrow is a "souped-up version" of current Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

"The comparison to Dalton might seem ironic, given that Bengals fans are likely hoping their team will use the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to land someone who is an upgrade over Dalton, who held down the quarterback position in Cincinnati for the past nine seasons," Brandt wrote. "The thing is, while I understand that people are down on Dalton, I don't think he's that bad myself — we can say what we want about him, but he did help the Bengals reach the playoffs in five consecutive seasons. When I look at Burrow and Dalton, I see similar physical ability, arm strength (where I also see a similarity between Burrow and Peyton Manning) and intelligence, with Burrow possessing an advantage in overall ability. And I think it's useful to think of Burrow as a souped-up version of Dalton, with the upside to be much more, especially if Cincinnati surrounds Burrow with more talent than Dalton had to work with in recent years."

Brandt's assessment is unfair to Burrow. Dalton is a fine player and will get another chance to start at some point in his career, but he was never a top-10 quarterback in the NFL. Any team that takes a quarterback No. 1 overall must believe that the prospect has a chance to be a top player if he reaches his peak.

Dalton exceeded expectations in Cincinnati. He led the Bengals to five straight playoff appearances and made two pro bowls.

If the Bengals make the playoffs in five of the next nine seasons, never win in the postseason and Burrow only makes two pro bowls, would that be considered a success?

Dalton achieved a lot during his time in Cincinnati, but the bar for Burrow is much higher and it should be. His arm might not be much stronger than Dalton's but Burrow is better in a variety of areas. He throws with anticipation and accuracy. He's a better athlete and a playmaker.

Burrow is a much better prospect than Dalton was coming out of college.

The Bengals need to do everything they can to make sure Burrow overachieves like Dalton did during his time in Cincinnati.