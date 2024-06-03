Record Setter: Justin Jefferson Signing MASSIVE Contract With Minnesota Vikings
CINCINNATI — Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension with $110 million guaranteeed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The deal makes him the NFL's highest-paid non-QB at $35 million per year.
It also means that the Bengals have a framework for what Ja'Marr Chase will likely want his extension to look like. Chase is entering the fourth-year of his rookie deal and is under contract through the 2025 season. He's eligible to sign an extension this offseason.
