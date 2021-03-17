Scouting Report: A Closer Look at New Bengals Cornerback Mike Hilton

CINCINNATI — The Bengals agreed to sign former Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton to a four-year, $24 million deal.

The 27-year-old should give Cincinnati's defense a big boost.

Hilton had 51 tackles (eight for loss), three sacks, three interceptions and seven passes defensed in 12 games last season.

Our friends at NFL Draft Bible took a closer look at the Bengals' newest addition. Check out their scouting report on Hilton below.

"Hilton has provided an old-school franchise with versatility in a new age of defensive football that prioritizes the nickel position. Hilton is arguably the best nickel in the game when it comes to playing in the box, registering the fourth most sacks of any defensive back and the second most tackles for loss of any defensive back since 2017. Hilton wins with elite run support abilities as a nickel who is fearless setting a firm edge for the defense and being a consistent tackler. He is a savvy blitzer that adds an extra element to a team’s pass rush with great timing on the snap and a knack for maneuvering through blockers to get to the quarterback. Intelligent underneath defender who is best working in curl/flat windows or as a robber player where he uses excellent short area quickness to make plays driving on throws showing impressive ball skills. Hilton is not tasked with a lot of man coverage responsibilities, leaving a lot to be desired in that area due to his high usage as a blitzer. Hilton is an elite starting nickel who will be an upgrade for a defense due to his elite versatility."

Cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Trae Waynes will start on the boundary. Hilton will man the slot.

The Bengals have made significant changes to their secondary the second-straight offseason. Adding a versatile player like Hilton could give the defense the jump start it needs.

