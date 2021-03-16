2021 NFL Free Agent Scouting Report: Mike Hilton

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 17th, be sure to visit our NFL Free Agent Rankings Tracker for real-time updates! Below is the latest scouting report on free agent Mike Hilton.

Overview:

Hilton has provided an old-school franchise with versatility in a new age of defensive football that prioritizes the nickel position. Hilton is arguably the best nickel in the game when it comes to playing in the box, registering the fourth most sacks of any defensive back and the second most tackles for loss of any defensive back since 2017. Hilton wins with elite run support abilities as a nickel who is fearless setting a firm edge for the defense and being a consistent tackler. He is a savvy blitzer that adds an extra element to a team’s pass rush with great timing on the snap and a knack for maneuvering through blockers to get to the quarterback. Intelligent underneath defender who is best working in curl/flat windows or as a robber player where he uses excellent short area quickness to make plays driving on throws showing impressive ball skills. Hilton is not tasked with a lot of man coverage responsibilities, leaving a lot to be desired in that area due to his high usage as a blitzer. Hilton is an elite starting nickel who will be an upgrade for a defense due to his elite versatility.

Background:

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Jacksonville in 2016 out of Ole Miss, Hilton bounced around a bit before finding a home on the Steelers practice squad in late 2016. He carved out a niche in Pittsburgh as the team's starting nickel where he has become one of the integral parts of the defense. One of the NFL’s premier nickel defenders, Hilton hits the free-agent market at only 26-years-old at a position gaining value with every season.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.