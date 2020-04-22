AllBengals
Bengals poised to take Joe Burrow No. 1, Zac Taylor believes he "has all the traits you're looking for in an NFL quarterback"

James Rapien

The Bengals are going to take Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. 

The organization has yet to admit it publicly, partially because they want Burrow to enjoy the moment when he gets the call from the organization on Thursday night. 

Head coach Zac Taylor did discuss Burrow's potential on Thursday morning. 

“He’s got all the traits you’re looking for in an NFL quarterback,” Taylor said on ESPN’s Get Up. “He’s able to lead a bunch of guys who are really talented players and sometimes that can be difficult, but they managed to win all 15 games and he did an exceptional job and that’s no to mentioned the skillset he’s got on the field, so he’s certainly a really exciting prospect.”

Burrow has impressed the Bengals more and more each time they talk with him.  

“[We] Got a chance to meet a guy like Joe for the first time at the combine. He’s as advertised," Taylor continued. "All the things we heard about him we saw from our first meeting with him and as we’ve gotten to know him over the past few weeks.”

The Bengals have maxed out their weekly meeting time with Burrow during the pre-draft process. They're allowed to meet with a prospect virtually for up to three hours a week. They've watched film, discussed different offensive schemes and even talked about family. 

The Bengals have exhausted every available avenue during this evaluation process. They wanted to make sure he was the guy and they're more sold than ever that he can help turn things around in Cincinnati. 

