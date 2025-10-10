'It's All Love' - Bengals DT T.J. Slaton One of Two Former Packers Heading Back to Lambeau Field This Weekend
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle T.J. Slaton said it’s all love and zero hard feelings as he prepares to return to Green Bay.
The Packers drafted Slaton in the fifth round in 2021, and he appeared in 68 games with 36 starts for the team through 2024.
Green Bay didn’t offer Slaton and extension, and he signed a two-year, $14 million extension with the Bengals in March.
“It was fun, it was eventful,” Slaton said of his time with the Packers. “It’s a good place to be. Nice people, great environment.”
Obviously going into Lambeau and getting a win with the Bengals would mean a lot to Slaton.
The next-best scenario is to go back there playing well, which he is.
While the team is struggling at 2-3 with three consecutive losses, Slaton is coming off an eight-tackle performance against the Detroit Lions.
That was the second highest total of his career behind a nine-tackle game with the Packers in 2022.
“I feel like I could've done more, as far as technique wise,” Slaton said. “And then just all around, just defend a little bit more. I feel like did well individually, but I can do more to help the team.”
The Bengals held the Lions, who came into the game ranked sixth in rushing yards per game (139) and ninth in yards per attempt (4.67) to 118 yards at 3.58 per carry.
The Packers rank 18th in rushing yards per game (114.5) but just 27th in yards per carry (3.79), which shows a commitment to the attack.
Slaton is as familiar with the Packers running game about as about anyone, and he knows what it’s going to take Sunday.
“You've got to play a physical game of football,” Slaton said. “They've got Josh (Jacobs). Josh is a great back. It's going to be a physical game. You can study as much as you want, but it comes down to being physical and being ready to play."
Slaton is one of two former Packers making their return to Green Bay.
Guard Lucas Patrick also began his career with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He played 73 games with 34 starts over five seasons in Green Bay before signing with Chicago.
Patrick has been on Injured Reserve since suffering a calf injury in Week 1 against the Browns.
Dalton Riser replaced Patrick, but then Risner suffered a calf injury in Week against the Vikings and was replaced by rookie Jalen Rivers.
Both starting guard spots could see new faces this week with rookie third-round pick Dylan Fairchild not practicing due to a knee injury.
Fairchild has started all five games at left guard but seems unlikely to go against the Packers.
If Patrick replaces Fairchild, it will be the team’s fourth different starting offensive line in six games.
And that’s not ideal with Micah Parsons and the Green Bay defensive front waiting.
As for the Bengals defensive front, Slaton said he’s focused on his own performance more so than one-upping his former team.
“You would think I'd be thinking about it like that, but at the end of the day, I'm just trying to come in and play football well, just do the things that I do well,” he said. “I just want to make sure I can be accountable to the other 10 people out there. That's just how it is.”