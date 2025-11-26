Young Bengals Tight End Gives Positive Update on Major Injury Recovery

CINCINNATI — Erick All is close to returning to football activities as he fights through recovery from another major injury in his career. He described the recovery process on FOX19's Bengals Now and noted he should be cleared for football activities by the end of the season.

"I feel pretty normal right now," All said on the show about his repaired knee. "I just got into running routes and doing a lot of strengthening still, but I'll be fine. And I'm fine right now, just waiting to get cleared, pretty much, which by the end of the season, I'll be cleared and I'll be off training and getting ready for the season, so I'm excited."

The young tight end went through complications with his ACL tear recovery that happened last season and had to push back his return timeline to 2026.

He had to get a second surgery in the process.

All notched 20 catches for 158 yards before getting hurt against Las Vegas. He was a fun weapon in the offense and should have a role when he returns in full next season.

"Well, it kind of reminds me of just this past game when we had to stop the offense, the goal line, on the one-yard line, what? Nine times, nine times?" All said describing the recovery process. "You get them to the fourth down, and then you get a penalty, or whatever, something happens, and you get set back. And you just got to keep putting the foot forward, and keep trusting God and just work and don't pay attention to anything else."

All is working diligently to be a key piece of Joe Burrow's 2026 weaponry.

Check out the full comments below:

#Bengals TE Erick All Jr. joined our live show Monday night and updated his recovery timeline.



"I just (started) running routes. I'm fine right now. By the end of the season, I'll be cleared."



He also shared a unique visual on staying mentally locked in. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Xxe5sdqZ13 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 26, 2025

