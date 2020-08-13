Adam 'Pacman' Jones burns Joe Haden jerseys that were sent to his house

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones posted a bizarre video on his Instagram on Wednesday.

Someone sent Jones a box of autographed Joe Haden jerseys. The 36-year-old former defensive back didn't like the gesture.

He posted a video of himself unboxing the jerseys, before burning them. Jones went on an expletive filled rant about whoever sent the jerseys and Haden.

Watch the video below.

*Warning: Video contains explicit language*

The Steelers cornerback responded on his Instagram story and said he didn't send Jones the jerseys.

"You think I would really go out of my way to send you signed Haden jerseys?" Haden asked. "I know you Pacman. We've ran into each other a lot of times. I've got respect for you. That's just wild. I would never do nothing like that. I just did an autograph signing. I don't know how it went to your crib, but that's not something I would ever do bro."

Both Jones and Haden were first-round picks that have spent most or all of their pro careers in the AFC North.

Jones retired after appearing in seven games with the Broncos in 2018. He played for the Bengals from 2010-2017. He was a one-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro. He officially announced his retirement from the NFL in May.

This will be Haden's fourth season with the Steelers. He spent the first seven seasons of his career in Cleveland after the Browns selected him with the No. 7 pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Jones and his wife Tishana opened up a restaurant last summer. 'EndZone Pizza' is located in Covington, Kentucky, which is just a few minutes south of downtown Cincinnati.