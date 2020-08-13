AllBengals

Adam 'Pacman' Jones burns Joe Haden jerseys that were sent to his house

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones posted a bizarre video on his Instagram on Wednesday. 

Someone sent Jones a box of autographed Joe Haden jerseys. The 36-year-old former defensive back didn't like the gesture. 

He posted a video of himself unboxing the jerseys, before burning them. Jones went on an expletive filled rant about whoever sent the jerseys and Haden.

Watch the video below.  

*Warning: Video contains explicit language*

The Steelers cornerback responded on his Instagram story and said he didn't send Jones the jerseys. 

"You think I would really go out of my way to send you signed Haden jerseys?" Haden asked. "I know you Pacman. We've ran into each other a lot of times. I've got respect for you. That's just wild. I would never do nothing like that. I just did an autograph signing. I don't know how it went to your crib, but that's not something I would ever do bro."

Both Jones and Haden were first-round picks that have spent most or all of their pro careers in the AFC North. 

Jones retired after appearing in seven games with the Broncos in 2018. He played for the Bengals from 2010-2017. He was a one-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro. He officially announced his retirement from the NFL in May.

This will be Haden's fourth season with the Steelers. He spent the first seven seasons of his career in Cleveland after the Browns selected him with the No. 7 pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. 

Jones and his wife Tishana opened up a restaurant last summer. 'EndZone Pizza' is located in Covington, Kentucky, which is just a few minutes south of downtown Cincinnati. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Bengals WR John Ross leaves training camp after son tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Bengals WR John Ross leaves training camp after son tests positive for COVID-19

James Rapien

James Rapien

Mike Daniels is refreshed and ready to make the most of his opportunity with the Bengals

Mike Daniels is refreshed and ready to make the most of his opportunity with the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Russ Heltman

How Giovani Bernard fits in the Bengals' running back room and why his days in Cincinnati could be numbered

How Giovani Bernard fits in the Cincinnati Bengals' running back room

Russ Heltman

James Rapien

Report: Bengals to sign Mike Daniels to one-year, $2.7 million deal

Cincinnati Bengals to sign Mike Daniels to one-year, $2.7 million deal

James Rapien

James Rapien

Trae Waynes suffers pectoral injury, could be sidelined for two months

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes suffers pectoral injury, could be sidelined for up to two months

James Rapien

Blake Jewell

After learning from J.J. Watt, D.J. Reader ready for increased role with the Bengals

D.J. Reader learned from J.J. Watt, ready for increased role with Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Watch: D.J. Reader on teaming up with Geno Atkins, learning from J.J. Watt, the offseason and more

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader on teaming up with Geno Atkins, learning from J.J. Watt and the offseason

James Rapien

Bengals deal with Mike Daniels expected to be finalized in near future

Cincinnati Bengals deal with Mike Daniels expected to be finalized in near future

James Rapien

Big Ten postpones all fall sports, hopes to play college football this spring

Big Ten postpones all fall sports, hopes to play college football this spring

James Rapien

Watch: Zac Taylor discusses cornerback depth, Jonah Williams, Mike Daniels and more

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor discusses Trae Waynes' injury, Jonah Williams, the latest on Mike Daniels and more

James Rapien