A.J. Green's training camp performance draws praise from Dave Lapham

CINCINNATI — We haven't seen much from A.J. Green in the past year and a half, but that should change next week when training camp is open to reporters for the first time in 2020. 

Green, 32, hopes to re-establish himself as one of the NFL's best wide receivers. After missing all of last season with an ankle injury, this is very much a prove it year for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

He's off to an impressive start according to Bengals radio analyst Dave Lapham, who watched practice with Dan Hoard on Thursday. 

"Magnificent athlete. He's gotten himself in world class shape," Lapham told Hoard during the Bengals.com Training Camp Report. "Watching him out there, it's almost like you're watching an Olympic athlete. He's that ready to play. He is so smooth. Everything is effortless with A.J. Green. He caught one ball — the receivers were running routes in the end zone right below us Dan — so effortless. And he just plucked that football. He got his hands up and down with the football in a tenth of a second. 

"He is so skilled and so talented and his route running is so extraordinary and so smooth. I'll tell you what, A.J. — he looks like a finely tuned machine ready to have a big season."

Green will make $17.9 million this year on the franchise tag. He could be a free agent next offseason. The Bengals want to make sure he can stay healthy and play at a high level for an entire season before signing him to a long-term contract. 

Green has missed 29 of a possible 64 games over the past four years. He believes he will bounce back in a big way. It sounds like he's off to a good start. 

