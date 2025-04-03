Analyst Makes Bold Prediction, Would Give Bengals Chance to Land Star Running Back Ashton Jeanty in 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of needs going into the 2025 NFL Draft, including offensive line, defensive line and safety.
They have the 17th overall pick. Would they consider Ashton Jeanty if he fell to them?
The Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy finalist is projected to hear his name early on draft night, but Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team thinks Jeanty will fall out of the top 10.
"There is no argument that Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty is one of the top five players in the class. Even his biggest doubters would still concede that he’s a top 10 player in the 2025 NFL Draft," Mosher wrote. "He just does everything at such a high level and is one of the cleanest prospects in this class, especially when you include his character. Jeanty is one of the safest picks in the draft, and general managers love to make high-floor selections early in the draft. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to be a top-five or even top-eight selection. There is only one team inside the top eight picks that has a need for running back, and that is the Las Vegas Raiders. And while that is still his most likely destination, the Raiders have other holes on their roster."
Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. He has good hands and would instantly give the Bengals one of the best running back tandems in the NFL. A backfield that includes Chase Brown and Jeanty could take some pressure (literally) off of Joe Burrow.
The Bengals have struggled in short yardage situations. A high-end running game would help in that area and make an offense that will always be led by Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins borderline unstoppable.
Mosher mentioned the Bears as another possible fit, but could also see Chicago going in another direction.
"The next logical landing spot for Jeanty could be to the Bears at pick No. 10. And while that seems like an easy fit, considering Ben Johnson was part of a team that selected Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12, Ryan Poles might not love the idea of spending a top pick on a running back," Mosher wrote. "Instead, that pick might be reinvested into the offensive line or the pass rush, which could use some more help."
Mosher also mentioned the 49ers (11th) and Cowboys (12th) as possible destinations. If those teams pass, the Dolphins, Colts and Falcons already have established running backs in place. The Cardinals have James Conner and Trey Benson. Neither player should get in the way of a prospect like Jeanty, but stranger things have happened.
If the NFL overthinks it and passes on Jeanty, the Bengals should pounce on the Boise State star. He's a high-end prospect in a draft that doesn't have many of them.
There will be people mad about the pick, but ask yourselves: Would you rather the Bengals take an offensive lineman that is at least one step, maybe multiple steps down as a prospect or one of the elite players in this year's draft?
If they can get the next Corey Dillon, shouldn't they? Or should they pass on him for Jonah Williams?
It isn't a perfect analogy, but getting a high-end player is much more important than positional value. It's about getting it right.
In an ideal world, a high-end trench player or defensive playmaker that is a top player on the Bengals' board will be available. If that doesn't happen and Jeanty falls, the Bengals should take the Boise State star and laugh at the rest of the NFL for letting him land in Cincinnati.