Former Bengals offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth makes PFF All-Decade Team

Former Bengals left tackle Andrew Whitworth was 21st on Pro Football Focus' All-Decade Team.

The two-time All-Pro spent over have of the 2010s with the Bengals, before signing with the Rams as a free agent in 2017.

Whitworth has made at least 14 starts in 11 straight seasons.

"It seems hard to believe now, but Andrew Whitworth was originally drafted as a guard because it seemed like he wasn’t a good enough athlete to hold up at tackle in the NFL," PFF analyst Sam Monson wrote. "More than a decade later, he wasn’t just able to hold up but was one of the best linemen of his generation. For the decade, Whitworth allowed the lowest rate of pressure of any offensive tackle (3.7%) — just ahead of Joe Thomas (3.9%) — and was a huge part of a complete resurgence in fortunes with the Rams when he arrived as a free agent. Whitworth is now 38 years old and is still playing well, especially as a pass-blocker."

Whitworth signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Rams this offseason.

Letting the 4-time Pro Bowler leave in free agency was one of the biggest mistakes the Bengals made last decade. He was an anchor on that offensive line and helped the Rams become NFC Champions in 2018.

The Bengals selected Whitworth in the second-round (55th overall) out of LSU in the 2006 NFL Draft. He was an All-Pro with Cincinnati in 2015.

Whitworth likes what the Bengals have done this offseason and believes in No. 1 pick Joe Burrow.