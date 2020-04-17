Andy Dalton not stressed about future, admits he could remain with Bengals

In six days, the Bengals are going to select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick, in hopes of turning around a franchise that has had four straight losing seasons. Burrow’s arrival will give Cincinnati fans hope.

It will also signify the end of the Andy Dalton era. The No. 35 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft exceeded expectations in Cincinnati. No one could’ve predicted the success he would ultimately have after the Bengals drafted him.

Cincinnati made the playoffs in each of the first five years with Dalton under center. Fast-forward to this offseason and the ‘Red-Rifle’ finds himself in limbo. The Bengals have had trade talks involving Dalton, but they were unable to complete a deal. There aren’t many teams looking for a starting quarterback and the few that are will likely take one in the NFL Draft. No one knows what the future holds.

"I truly believe they [Bengals] want what's best for me, but I understand it's a business, and you know how that goes," Dalton told Mike Silver of NFL.com. "With the first pick, if they take a quarterback like everyone expects, that could trigger something. There's even a scenario where I go back there."

After committing nearly $150 million to eight players in free agency, the Bengals would have to restructure Dalton’s deal if he were to return. He’s set to make $17.5 million this season, which would make him the highest paid backup in the NFL. Dalton will probably have to take a pay cut to stick around or to help facilitate a trade. If he isn’t willing to do that, then the Bengals may have to release him.

"From the beginning of this I've been open with everybody in Cincinnati, and there's an open line of communication," Dalton said.

He plans on talking with Bengals owner Mike Brown, Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin and head coach Zac Taylor before the draft.

Dalton was benched for three games last season. He regained the starting job in Week 13 and led the Bengals to their only wins (2) of the year.

"It wasn't the ideal situation -- being benched in the middle of the year, and then being brought back in," Dalton said. "I didn't agree with [the benching], obviously, and I voiced that. But it was one of those things where I said to myself, 'If it does come back to me, I'm gonna try to make the most of it.' "

Unfortunately for Dalton, there have been multiple veteran quarterbacks available this offseason. Tom Brady, Phillip Rivers and Teddy Bridgewater signed with news teams. Cam Newton and Jameis Winston are still free agents. Chicago would’ve been an ideal landing spot for Dalton, but the Bears traded for Nick Foles.

The Jaguars and Patriots could have interest in Dalton after the draft, but the Bengals will struggle to get anything of value in return for their former franchise quarterback.

Dalton understands his situation and is staying patient. It’s no surprise that he’s remaining positive throughout the process.

"There's no reason to try to What If? yourself to death. I'm just going to sit back and let this happen. My wife and I were talking [Wednesday] night, and we have such a peace about everything. We're gonna be where God wants us to be, and it's gonna work out exactly how it's supposed to."