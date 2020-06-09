AllBengals
Anthony Munoz says Bengals legend Ken Riley 'should be a teammate' in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

James Rapien

Anthony Munoz is the greatest player in Bengals' history. He's the only player that represents the franchise in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

Munoz believes that Bengals legend and former teammate Ken Riley should join him in Canton.

"He should be not only a former teammate of mine as a Bengal, but he should be a teammate of mine up in Canton, Ohio because of the amazing career he had," Munoz told Lance McAlister on 700 WLW. 

Riley passed away on Sunday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 72-years-old. 

"I had the privilege of playing four years with Ken Riley. My first four years," Munoz said. "To see what a true professional on and off the field he was — the guy was amazing. You mention fifth all-time in interceptions. Most games played (in Bengals' history). The guy was the ultimate gentlemen, the ultimate friend, teammate, [and] of course the ultimate professional."

Riley played in 207 games for the Bengals (franchise record) over 15 seasons, making 202 starts. He was a college quarterback that Paul Brown converted to corner after taking Riley in the sixth-round of the 1969 NFL Draft. 

"He didn't say a whole lot," Munoz said. "Very quiet. Unassuming. He was amazing. He was just simply smooth. To play quarterback in college and then to come in and be what I believe should be a Pro Football Hall of Famer with the Cincinnati Bengals as a defensive back — that's pretty impressive."

Munoz isn't the only former Bengals player that thinks Riley deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. Cris Collinsworth, Willie Anderson and many others think 'The Rattler' belongs in Canton. 

