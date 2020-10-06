Bengals Allowed to Have 12,000 Fans At Remaining Home Games

CINCINNATI — News broke Monday that the Browns would be allowed to have up to 12,000 fans in attendance for future home games, including their upcoming matchup with the Colts.

The Bengals are going to get the same treatment.

State health officials informed the team that they'll also be allowed to have 12,000 fans in the stands for their final six regular season home games.

The Bengals welcomed 6,243 fans for Sunday's 33-25 win over the Jaguars. It was the first time fans were allowed in the stands this season due to COVID-19.

"It was exciting to have some real people in the stands," rookie quarterback Joe Burrow said after the game. "The last couple weeks without fans just felt a little off, so to have some home fans in the stands felt great. It felt good to have cheering going on when you make a play. It felt like football again."

Cincinnati's next home game is against Cleveland on Oct. 25.

The Bengals will have to adjust to new attendance guidelines, which include additional seating sections and walkways to accommodate the larger crowd. Fans will be grouped in pods of two to four people, with six being the maximum number that can be in the same group.

The Bengals organization will continue to work with state and city health officials to ensure fans and players remain safe.

Cincinnati is 1-2-1 this season. They play the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

