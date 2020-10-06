SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals Allowed to Have 12,000 Fans At Remaining Home Games

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — News broke Monday that the Browns would be allowed to have up to 12,000 fans in attendance for future home games, including their upcoming matchup with the Colts. 

The Bengals are going to get the same treatment. 

State health officials informed the team that they'll also be allowed to have 12,000 fans in the stands for their final six regular season home games.

The Bengals welcomed 6,243 fans for Sunday's 33-25 win over the Jaguars. It was the first time fans were allowed in the stands this season due to COVID-19. 

"It was exciting to have some real people in the stands," rookie quarterback Joe Burrow said after the game. "The last couple weeks without fans just felt a little off, so to have some home fans in the stands felt great. It felt good to have cheering going on when you make a play. It felt like football again."

Cincinnati's next home game is against Cleveland on Oct. 25. 

The Bengals will have to adjust to new attendance guidelines, which include additional seating sections and walkways to accommodate the larger crowd. Fans will be grouped in pods of two to four people, with six being the maximum number that can be in the same group.

The Bengals organization will continue to work with state and city health officials to ensure fans and players remain safe. 

Cincinnati is 1-2-1 this season. They play the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jessie Bates Having Breakout Season For Bengals

Jessie Bates Having Breakout Season For Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Bengals Insist A.J. Green is the Same Player He's Always Been: 'His Day is Coming'

Cincinnati Bengals Insist A.J. Green is the Same Player He's Always Been: 'His Day is Coming'

James Rapien

Watch: Chad Johnson and Carson Palmer Are Together Again

Former Cincinnati Bengals star Chad Johnson reunited with Carson Palmer

James Rapien

Bobby Hart Excelling in One Key Area For Bengals

Bobby Hart is Excelling in One Key Area For Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Mixon, Burrow Lead Bengals Past Jaguars 33-25 For First Win of Season

Joe Mixon, Joe Burrow Lead Cincinnati Bengals Past Jacksonville Jaguars 33-25 For First Win of Season

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Podcast: Final takeaways from the Bengals' win, A.J. Green's struggles and more

Final takeaways from the Cincinnati Bengals' win, A.J. Green's struggles and more

James Rapien

Watch: Zac Taylor on A.J. Green, the Offensive Line and Geno Atkins' Health

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on A.J. Green, the offensive line and the health of Geno Atkins

James Rapien

Breaking: Texans Fire Head Coach and General Manager Bill O'Brien

Houston Texans Fire Head Coach and General Manager Bill O'Brien

James Rapien

Watch: Jonah Williams on the Bengals' offensive line, Joe Burrow and so much more

Jonah Williams on the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line, Joe Burrow and so much more

James Rapien

The Angry Quarterbacks Pod: The Bengals win, A.J. Green's struggles and so much more

Breaking down the Cincinnati Bengals win and A.J. Green's struggles

James Rapien