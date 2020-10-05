Bengals Open As Biggest Week 5 Underdog Ahead of Matchup Against Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals opened as 3-point favorites over the Jaguars in Week 4. It was the first time they were favored this season.

Cincinnati beat Jacksonville 33-25 on Sunday to improve to 1-2-1. The offense had its best game of the year. They finished with 505 total yards and scored on their final six possessions.

It was only the fourth time in franchise history that they passed for at least 300 yards and ran for at least 200 yards. The last time was on Nov. 6, 1988 against the Steelers.

"We feel a lot of momentum right now about where we are," rookie quarterback Joe Burrow said. "Obviously there are some things to fix, but we had a great week of practice this week, and I think that's why we won the game. We have to continue it on to next week. This is the NFL — there are no weeks off. We've got Baltimore coming up, and it's going to be a tough game. We're excited to play."

The Ravens are going to be a tough opponent. The game is in Baltimore, which makes it an even bigger challenge.

Just one week after being a home favorite, the Bengals are the biggest underdog on the Week 5 schedule.

Baltimore is a 14-point favorite according to BetOnline.ag. That's by far the biggest point spread of Week 5.

The Ravens enter with a 3-1 record. They're second in the AFC North behind the 3-0 Steelers.

The over/under for the Bengals-Ravens game is 52, which means the oddsmakers respect Burrow and the rest of Cincinnati's offense.

