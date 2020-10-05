SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals Open As Biggest Week 5 Underdog Ahead of Matchup Against Ravens

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals opened as 3-point favorites over the Jaguars in Week 4. It was the first time they were favored this season.

Cincinnati beat Jacksonville 33-25 on Sunday to improve to 1-2-1. The offense had its best game of the year. They finished with 505 total yards and scored on their final six possessions.

It was only the fourth time in franchise history that they passed for at least 300 yards and ran for at least 200 yards. The last time was on Nov. 6, 1988 against the Steelers.

"We feel a lot of momentum right now about where we are," rookie quarterback Joe Burrow said. "Obviously there are some things to fix, but we had a great week of practice this week, and I think that's why we won the game. We have to continue it on to next week. This is the NFL — there are no weeks off. We've got Baltimore coming up, and it's going to be a tough game. We're excited to play."

The Ravens are going to be a tough opponent. The game is in Baltimore, which makes it an even bigger challenge. 

Just one week after being a home favorite, the Bengals are the biggest underdog on the Week 5 schedule. 

Baltimore is a 14-point favorite according to BetOnline.ag. That's by far the biggest point spread of Week 5. 

The Ravens enter with a 3-1 record. They're second in the AFC North behind the 3-0 Steelers. 

The over/under for the Bengals-Ravens game is 52, which means the oddsmakers respect Burrow and the rest of Cincinnati's offense.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mixon, Burrow Lead Bengals Past Jaguars 33-25 For First Win of Season

Joe Mixon, Joe Burrow Lead Cincinnati Bengals Past Jacksonville Jaguars 33-25 For First Win of Season

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Podcast: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Bengals' Win Over the Jaguars

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over the Jacksonville Jaguars

James Rapien

Bengals Beat Jags in Tale of Two Halves

Cincinnati Bengals Beat Jacksonville Jaguars in Tale of Two Halves

NicoleZembrodt

Three Down Look: Bengals Formula Clicks Against Jacksonville

Cincinnati Bengals Formula Clicks Against Jacksonville Jaguars

Russ Heltman

Watch: Joe Mixon discusses his breakout performance in Bengals' win over Jaguars

Joe Mixon discusses his breakout performance in Cincinnati Bengals' win over Jacksonville Jaguars

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow discusses first career win, the offensive line, his historic start, Zac Taylor and more

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow discusses first career win, the offensive line, Zac Taylor and more

James Rapien

Winners and Losers From Bengals Win Over Jaguars

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals Win Over Jacksonville Jaguars

Blake Jewell

Watch all three of Joe Mixon's touchdowns against the Jaguars

Watch all three of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon's touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars

James Rapien

Halftime Observations: Bengals offense leaves points on the field, trail Jaguars 13-10

Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals offense leaves points on the field, trail Jacksonville Jaguars 13-10

James Rapien

Bengals vs Jaguars: Week 4 Inactives

Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 Inactives vs Jacksonville Jaguars

James Rapien