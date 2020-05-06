AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

How many games will Joe Burrow and the Bengals win next season?

James Rapien

The NFL odds fluctuated with every roster move that was made over the past few months. 

The Bengals have been as active as any NFL team this offseason. They completely remade their defense, drafted Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the draft and hope to be competitive in 2020. 

The latest NFL win totals at William Hill have the Bengals at five games. Cincinnati finished 2-14 last season. Only the Jaguars have a lower win total at 4.5 games.

The Bengals' roster is much better, but so is the competition. The AFC North is arguably the best division in the NFL.

Ben Roethlisberger is expected to return for the Steelers after missing most of last season with an elbow injury. 

The Browns were aggressive this offseason. They signed Austin Hooper and Jack Conklin in free agency, which should make Baker Mayfield's life much easier. 

The Ravens are the class of the division. They bring back reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, along with Mark Andrews and Mark Ingram. Baltimore also traded for defensive end Calais Campbell, who should help improve their pass rush.

Improving from 2-14 shouldn't be a problem for Cincinnati, but winning more than five games could be a challenge. 

The schedule will be released on Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Do you think the Bengals will win more than five games in 2020? 

Get every win total (courtesy of William Hill) below.

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

New Orleans Saints 10.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Seattle Seahawks 9.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9.5

Green Bay Packers 9

Minnesota Vikings 9

Buffalo Bills 9

New England Patriots 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Indianapolis Colts 8.5

Los Angeles Rams 8.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Houston Texans 8

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Arizona Cardinals 6.5

Detroit Lions 6.5

New York Giants 6.5

New York Jets 6.5

Miami Dolphins 6

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Bengals predictions for Thursday's schedule release

Here are three Bengals predictions ahead of Thursday's NFL schedule release

James Rapien

Bengals not satisfied with offseason moves in quest to bring Cincinnati a winner

Duke Tobin and the Bengals made plenty of moves this offseason, but they know the work is just beginning

James Rapien

Exploring a possible extension for A.J. Green and the Bengals

Here's what a possible contract extension could look like for A.J. Green and the Bengals

James Rapien

by

RickySpanish

Podcast: Bengals' offensive line concerns, draft grades and Dalton in Dallas

James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the Bengals' offensive line, the draft and Andy Dalton's decision to join the Cowboys

James Rapien

Insiders believe Bengals' draft class will make biggest impact

The draft praise continues for the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

by

thcotty

Podcast: The Bengals' cap space, pending free agents and their offseason moves

James Rapien and Jake Liscow take a look at the Bengals' cap space, the top players heading into a contract year, their offseason moves and more

James Rapien

NFL plans to implement 'strict protocols' at stadiums this fall

The NFL plans to implement 'strict protocols' at NFL games this fall, which impacted its' decision to cancel the 2020 International Series

James Rapien

A.J. Green has third-highest odds to win 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year

A.J. Green has the third-best odds to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award

James Rapien

How many primetime games will the Bengals play in this season?

How many primetime games will the Bengals get after going 2-14 last season?

James Rapien

A list of the Bengals' 2020 opponents

Here's a look at the Bengals' 16 games this season

James Rapien