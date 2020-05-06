How many games will Joe Burrow and the Bengals win next season?

The NFL odds fluctuated with every roster move that was made over the past few months.

The Bengals have been as active as any NFL team this offseason. They completely remade their defense, drafted Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the draft and hope to be competitive in 2020.

The latest NFL win totals at William Hill have the Bengals at five games. Cincinnati finished 2-14 last season. Only the Jaguars have a lower win total at 4.5 games.

The Bengals' roster is much better, but so is the competition. The AFC North is arguably the best division in the NFL.

Ben Roethlisberger is expected to return for the Steelers after missing most of last season with an elbow injury.

The Browns were aggressive this offseason. They signed Austin Hooper and Jack Conklin in free agency, which should make Baker Mayfield's life much easier.

The Ravens are the class of the division. They bring back reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, along with Mark Andrews and Mark Ingram. Baltimore also traded for defensive end Calais Campbell, who should help improve their pass rush.

Improving from 2-14 shouldn't be a problem for Cincinnati, but winning more than five games could be a challenge.

The schedule will be released on Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Do you think the Bengals will win more than five games in 2020?

Get every win total (courtesy of William Hill) below.

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

New Orleans Saints 10.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Seattle Seahawks 9.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9.5

Green Bay Packers 9

Minnesota Vikings 9

Buffalo Bills 9

New England Patriots 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Indianapolis Colts 8.5

Los Angeles Rams 8.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Houston Texans 8

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Arizona Cardinals 6.5

Detroit Lions 6.5

New York Giants 6.5

New York Jets 6.5

Miami Dolphins 6

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5