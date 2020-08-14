AllBengals
Bengals acquire rookie defensive end Bryce Sterk off of waivers from Dolphins

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals acquired defensive end Bryce Sterk on Friday. They claimed him after he was waived by the Dolphins on Aug. 13. 

Sterk, a rookie from Montana State University, signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent in April. He had 65 tackles last season (20 for loss) and 15 sacks. 

The Dolphins were in the process of converting the 6-5, 261-pounder to tight end. Obviously that experiment didn't work out. 

The Bengals have a decent amount of depth at tight end, especially at the back end of the room, but it's unclear if they view him as a defensive end. 

Sterk won't count against the Bengals' 80-player roster limit until he passes COVID-19 testing protocols. 

