Alex Redmond Could Be Next Up in Bengals' Right Guard Search

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' search for a competent right guard continues. 

When Xavier Su'a-Filo went down with an ankle injury in Week 1, the team felt like it had the right pieces to make up for the loss of the veteran. That hasn't been the case over the past few weeks. 

Su'a-filo isn't close to returning and his replacements have struggled. 

Fred Johnson and Billy Price were awful against the Browns and Eagles. They're searching for answers going into Sunday's game against the Jaguars. 

The Bengals may turn to a familiar face. Alex Redmond was working with the first-team offense during Thursday's practice. 

Cincinnati signed the 25-year-old to the practice squad last week. He's appeared in 23 games for the Bengals over the past three seasons. 

Redmond missed most of training camp with an elbow injury that he suffered while training in the offseason. The team released him to make room for Shaq Calhoun, who they claimed from the Dolphins last month. 

Now Calhoun and Redmond are both on the practice squad. It looks like the latter will receive significant playing time and may even start on Sunday against the Jaguars. 

Every NFL team can promote two players from the practice squad and activate them on game day this season. If the Bengals choose to do this with Redmond, he would be sent back to the practice squad on Monday. 

"We gotta find five guys that play well together," offensive line coach Jim Turner said on Wednesday. "You just gotta find a groove. We gotta find something that we’re good at. Obviously to this point, we struggled. We just gotta keep fighting to find that."

Another option is Keaton Sutherland, who was called up from the practice squad earlier this week. 

The 23-year-old signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent two games on Cincinnati's practice squad last season. The Bengals activated him for Week 3 and waived him on Sept. 25, 2019.

The Dolphins claimed him and kept him on their roster for the rest of the season. He appeared in three games and made two starts for Miami.

The Bengals signed him to their practice squad on Sept. 8 after he was released by the Dolphins during final cuts. 

