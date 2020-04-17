The NFL Draft is six days away and all 32 teams, including the Bengals, are finalizing their draft boards.

Everyone has an opinion on the players they like or don’t like based on something they’ve read, heard or watched.

Here are a few of my draft takes:

Two Tyler Boyd’s is Better than One

The Bengals may be focused on adding an outside wide receiver or a speedster to compliment Tyler Boyd, but they shouldn't completely rule out Justin Jefferson, who projects to be an elite slot wide receiver in the NFL.

Jefferson finished with 111 receptions for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He has great on-field chemistry with Joe Burrow. Jefferson’s pro comparison is Boyd according to SI. Who wouldn't want two 'Tyler Boyd's' on their roster?

The Patriots thrived with Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman playing in the slot for years. The Rams’ offense is built around Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

If Jefferson falls to No. 33, he'll likely be the best player available and the Bengals should take him.

Offensive Line is a Priority

If offensive line is so important, why are so many people comfortable with the Bengals waiting to draft a lineman? This is a top-heavy offensive line group, with plenty of options at tackle.

Isaiah Wilson from Georgia could be a plug-and-play right tackle and is expected to be there on day two. He has the size and traits the Bengals look for in an offensive lineman. He’s the perfect trade down candidate in the second round. In a perfect world, the Bengals would move from No. 33 to pick 37-40, add a late third rounder and still get a player like Wilson.

Linebacker is a big need, but offensive line is much more important. The Bengals shouldn’t reach for a tackle — that’s how you end up with Cedric Ogbuehi, but the chances are good that they’ll have to make a decision between a quality offensive lineman and a quality linebacker on day two. The decision should be an easy one for Mike Brown, Duke Tobin and company.

Draft Day Trades

The Bengals have been uncharacteristically aggressive this offseason and that has to continue during the draft and beyond. They need to call the Redskins about left tackle Trent Williams. He’s a proven commodity that would completely transform their offensive line. I explored a potential Williams deal in detail here.

Williams is a big name, but there are other players that will be on the block before, during or after the draft. Raiders guard Gabe Jackson and Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard are two more players that are reportedly on the trading block.

The Bengals could also move some of their own players including Andy Dalton, who says he’s open to returning in 2020. If they can trade him for a fifth or sixth round pick in this years’ draft, then they should do it.

Rome wasn’t Built in a Day

The Bengals have a lot of needs and only seven picks. They made upgrades at multiple spots in free agency, but this roster will have weaknesses in 2020.

The ‘rebuild’ has to continue with a great draft this year and another successful offseason — both in the draft and in free agency next year. That could be enough to make them a playoff contender once again.

Joe Burrow will be playing with more talent on offense than Dalton did a season ago. The defense has a much higher ceiling than it did in 2019 after signing five projected starters in free agency.

Even with the upgrades, it’s going to take time before this team is contending for division championships. The AFC North is arguably the best division in the NFL. Cincinnati is moving in the right direction, but it won’t be a 180-degree turnaround like it was in 2011 — the last time the Bengals’ drafted a franchise quarterback.