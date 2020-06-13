AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

PFF projects A.J. Green to have less than 1,000 receiving yards this season

James Rapien

The Bengals are hoping A.J. Green bounces back from the worst two-year stretch of his career. 

Green, who will be 32 in July, hasn't played in an NFL game in over 18 months. He missed all of last season with ligament damage in his left ankle that required surgery. He was limited to just nine games in 2018 because of a right toe injury. 

Even though he's struggled to stay healthy, the Bengals believe he's a big part of their future. 

They placed the franchise tag on Green, which will pay him nearly $18 million this season. It's the first time they've used the tag since 2013. 

"We really like A.J. Green and look forward to coaching him this year. We want him here for a long time," Zac Taylor said in April. 

Green is fully healthy and has been working out in Atlanta. The two sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term extension. 

The Bengals are banking on Green to bounce back this season and Pro Football Focus agrees (sort of). 

PFF projects Green to have 64 receptions for 981 yards and seven touchdowns. 

On the surface, this would be great for the Bengals. Here's the problem: this team is hoping to get its' seven-time Pro Bowler back this season. 

Green has topped the 1,000-yard mark seven times. He played in 13 games or more in each of those seven seasons.

He's failed to reach that mark three times — 2016, 2018 and 2019. All three years were cut short (or didn't begin) due to injury. He was on pace for a career year in 2016 before a hamstring injury ended his season six games early. 

It would be great to have Green back on the field, but if he plays 16 games and fails to reach 1,000 yards receiving, then something went wrong for the Bengals. 

Either rookie quarterback Joe Burrow struggled — or Green isn't the player that he was a few years ago. 

The Bengals believe he will get back to his old form this season. Only time will tell if that's the case. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey posted another hilarious TikTok video

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey posted another hilarious TikTok video

James Rapien

The Bengals and the AFC North have a big travel advantage over the rest of the NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals and the AFC North have a big travel advantage over the rest of the NFL

James Rapien

Podcast: The Bengals' Franchise Five and your mailbag questions

The Cincinnati Bengals' Franchise Five and answer your mailbag questions

James Rapien

Mackensie Alexander appears to be in great shape, Bengals hopeful defense will be much improved this season

Mackensie Alexander in great shape, Cincinnati Bengals hopeful defense will be much improved

James Rapien

Joe Burrow joins Tom Brady, other NFL stars in fight against qualified immunity for police

Joe Burrow, Tom Brady, Drew Brees and other NFL stars have signed the petition

James Rapien

by

KyleZombie

Analyst says Drew Sample could be breakout star for Bengals

One analyst believes second-year tight end Drew Sample could have a big year for the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

John Ross weighs in on the Jordan vs LeBron debate

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross gives his take on LeBron James vs Michael Jordan

James Rapien

Breech, Lapham and Hobson pick Bengals' Franchise Five

Cincinnati Bengals Franchise Five: The most important coaches and players in team history

James Rapien

Big Ben's block party is coming to an end

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger plans to unblock everyone on Twitter

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Bengals partner with players, hope to work together 'as one connected team' to better society

Cincinnati Bengals partner with players, hope to work together 'as one connected team' to better society

James Rapien